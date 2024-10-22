Vice President Kamala Harris sat down on Fox News for an interview with Bret Baier. Although Harris attempted to give answers, they were often met with interruptions from Baier himself.

Not even a minute into the contentious Fox News interview, Baier had cut off Harris mid-sentence. He asked her to give an estimate of how many illegal immigrants the Biden-Harris administration released. Harris had to assert herself throughout the interview so that Baier would let her finish her points. This was a pattern that unfortunately repeated itself during the interview.

Surprisingly, Baier defended why he had to cut the Vice President off—he thought of his quips as “redirection.” Baier also told Vanity Fair, “I wish we could have just had this conversation, but because of time constraints and how she was answering, I figured if we didn’t do what we did, it would have been about four questions in those 20-plus minutes.” CNN reported that Baier had cut off Harris quicker than he has with Trump during their 2023 interview.

Essentially, Baier made it seem as if Harris was talking too much. Furthermore, Baier accused Harris and her campaign of wanting a “strong viral moment.” Those viral moments were successful, despite Baier’s badgering.

Baier’s aggressive interview is under fire

Several entertainment outlets took the opportunity to create jokes about the Fox News sit-down. Even Saturday Night Live (SNL) poked fun at this interview and made a satirical skit about it. The Onion made a sarcastic article out of this travesty, joking that Baier made a mistake for “letting Kamala Harris speak.”

Meanwhile, Twitter users were equally dissatisfied with the interview. Many agreed that this was a “complete propaganda failure” by Baier. One user wrote, “Bret Baier tries to talk over Kamala Harris in hopes of pivoting again and again, so she isn’t able to state her position. She cuts through his bullsh*t. She is the leader we all deserve.”

