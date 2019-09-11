People Are Already Asking Avengers: Endgame’s Russo Bros. Directing Team When They’ll Come Back to Marvel Movies

I love the Russo brothers; I love their movies. I love Captain America: Civil War almost most of all, but that doesn’t mean that I’m itching for them to jump back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe that’s because they literally just moved past Avengers: Endgame, which was released in April of this year, or maybe it’s because I’m excited to see what they do now that they’re not beholden to the MCU.

Either way, it’s wild to me that already people are asking them what could bring them back to the MCU as if they aren’t still talking about a movie that is *checks calendar* not even five months old.

Talking with SyFy Wire, the Russo brothers were promoting their first film produced by their company AGBO, Mosul, and were then, of course, asked about Marvel, to which they responded:

We love that level of filmmaking that Marvel afforded us. We love telling stories on that level, but we’re also fed by smaller stories and more specific stories. So for us moving forward, it’s moving back and forth between the two.

Mosul, a film with its dialogue completely in Arabic, is based on a 2017 article from The New Yorker titled The Avengers of Mosul. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was a big deal for the brothers. It is the first film AGBO was releasing, and sure, it doesn’t help that the title of the source material has “Avengers” in it, but I just feel like it’s unfair to have their career so overshadowed by whether or not they’d come back to Marvel.

From there, Joe Russo talked about his love of the X-Men and how the duo could possibly come back to the MCU for them—again, as if they didn’t just release a box office-shattering superhero film this year:

I grew on up [John] Byrne’s X-Men run. Ben Grimm was a favorite character growing up, the Thing. And Fantastic Four is now in the Marvel fold. There’s a lot. Silver Surfer is an amazing character. Going really big in cosmic would be a lot of fun. So there’s a lot of things that could attract us.

I love the Russo brothers, and I’d love to see them take on the X-Men or the Fantastic Four. I also think that we need to maybe remember that Avengers: Endgame was a big deal and just came out, so if the Russo brothers want to explore their creative drives outside of the world of superheroes, let them. Go back to TV for a bit; make more Happy Endings.

I don’t know, but I think their production company is very interesting and maybe let’s let their career not be defined by Marvel for a little while.

