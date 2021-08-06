CNN Fires 3 Unvaxxed Employees, Inexplicably Keeps Jeffrey Toobin on Payroll

comScore CNN Fires 3 Unvaxxed Staff, Jeffrey Toobin Still on Payroll

Masturbating on a Zoom is apparently not a fireable offense.

By Chelsea SteinerAug 6th, 2021, 5:56 pm
 

Jeffrey Toobin grins on CNN.

There’s been countless think pieces and articles about the fallout from “cancel culture,” but the truth remains the same. Most of these “canceled” folks are quickly forgiven and reinstated mere months after their initial scandal. Take Jeffrey Toobin, author and CNN’s legal analyst who caused a stir in October for appearing nude and masturbating during a Zoom call with co-workers at The New Yorker.

At the time, Toobin said “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers,” adding, “I believed I was not visible on Zoom. I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.” Toobin stepped away from both high-profile gigs for roughly 8 months, before CNN let him back into the studio.

CNN’s re-hiring of Toobin is back in the news after the company fired three employees for going into the office without being vaccinated. Network President Jeff Zucker sent around a staff memo where he wrote, “In the past week, we have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. Let me be clear — we have a zero-tolerance policy on this.”

CNN employees don’t currently have to provide proof of vaccination, although that policy is being revisited. Of course, employers are free to make vaccinations mandatory, with companies like United Airlines, Tyson Foods, and Disney implementing these protocols. Still, many are rankled by CNN’s decision to fire these employees while keeping a known sex pest employed.

Unfortunately, many of these people are right-wing Trump supporters who only care about sexual misconduct when Democrats do it. For them, the issue of individual rights and “liberties” supersedes the very real threat that unvaccinated folks hold for everyone else. They don’t care about these fired employees, and are only concerned with their anti-science and anti-vaccine agenda. But broken clocks, am I right?

Many took to Twitter to question the network’s decision:

