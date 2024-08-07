The Harris/Walz Campaign Has Secured Another Essential Pop Culture Endorsement

The Swifties are already all in on the Harris/Walz campaign, so it was only a matter of time before other niche fandoms came forward with their own endorsement, and the one I’ve been waiting for came through today. I am, of course, talking about Club Chalamet, the online fan account of Timothée Chalamet.

First and foremost, Club Chalamet is an institution (at least to me) and has a robust social following on Twitter (#nevercallitX) and Instagram. She may be one woman, but she somehow stays abreast of everything Timothée Chalamet does, posts about it online, and has a special gift for making things that, on the surface, aren’t about Timothee Chalamet, all about him. Like the time the SAG-AFTRA strike finally ended … in time for Chalamet to do promo for Wonka.

If you think I am making fun of her, I very much am not. I genuinely love her passionate enthusiasm for all things Chalamet. Do I understand it? Absolutely not, I can barely name one movie the guy was in, especially because Christian Bale will always be my Laurie. However, I find anyone who is this invested in something fascinating, and I enjoy their passion. And Club Chalamet is nothing if not all in on all things Timothée Chalamet.

So it is with that in mind, that I share with you the most important pop-culture endorsement for this election cycle:

A lot of people in the fandom hate on me because they think I'm too old to be a Timothée Chalamet fan. But the next President and Vice President of the United States were both born two years before me. For the first time in my life, a President and VP are still older but very… https://t.co/czKRZS9mUs — Club Chalamet ? (@ClubChalamet) August 6, 2024

Here is a full translation of the caption:

A lot of people in the fandom hate on me because they think I’m too old to be a Timothée Chalamet fan. But the next President and Vice President of the United States were both born two years before me. For the first time in my life, a President and VP are still older but very close to my age. Harris and Walz are the second and third people born in the 60s to hold the highest offices in the land. The first dude was President Obama, who was born in 1961. They are technically Boomers, but they are actually BoomerX as they grew up with GenX, so, it’s all good. The past five weeks have been horrendous in the political landscape, but I’m very confident in the future again.

This endorsement has it all: nothing to do with the subject of the account, alluding to drama among the Chalamet fandom, and a tangent about Boomers. It’s marvelous and I would change nothing about it.

It gets even better. A follow-up was posted an hour later, because Club Chalamet sensed there was, let’s say, some confusion around this very important endorsement:

People are asking what is the correlation for this tweet. There doesn’t always have to be a correlation, but if you’re paying attention, I’m speaking about how proud I am to be the age that I am, and that in this tremendously unprecedented passing of the torch from Biden to Harris/Walz, people who are just a few years older than me are considered young(er) and vibrant politicians to help steer our country, and the world in the right the direction from those who want to live under a dictatorship. We’re older, but the youngest of the olds who are needed to help keep the order of things. PeriodT.

It’s like she read our minds and attempted to answer the collective “huh?” we all gave, initially, and only left us with more questions. Love it.

Now, look, Club Chalamet is not without controversy. They went too far when Chalamet was seen out with Kylie Jenner at a concert last year. I’m not making excuses for that, but in this election we cannot let perfection get in the way of progress. If Club Chalamet is willing to speak to their considerable social media following, then I say we should embrace that. Remember, Trump won the Electoral College by approximately 80,000 votes. Who’s to say that Club Chalamet isn’t delivering ta key number of votes we need to sway the election for Kamala Harris, thanks to their endorsement? Stranger things have happened!

This is the fan community I stay the most up-to-date on, so I’m thrilled with the endorsement. Why not? Let’s get excited! We’re electing the first female president! Anyone who wants to encourage others to vote for Kamala Harris is welcome to, in my book. For me, the only fan community endorsement for the Harris-Walz campaign that would thrill me more was if Jeremy Renner were to reignite the corpse of the Jeremy Renner App, fully in support and honor of the campaign. Now, if that happens, just know that we officially moved from the darkest timeline to the best. Your move, Hawkeye.

