‘Chuang Asia’ season 2: Where to watch, contestants, mentors, and more

If you haven’t already checked out Chuang Asia, you’re missing out on one of the hottest reality competition shows out there. Chuang Asia season 2 is well underway, and we’ll tell you where to watch it, who the contestants and mentors are, and more.

For western audiences, you can think of Chuang Asia as a bit like X Factor or America’s Got Talent. This is a competition show where 60 contestants show off their own particular set of talents. Those that make it to the very end of the competition get an assortment of prizes such as major entertainment industry opportunities and connections. For many, it’s a chance to finally make it big and jumpstart their career.

As said by Yahoo! Finance, Chuang Asia: Season 2 is currently airing from February 2, 2025 to April 2025. You can watch it on WeTV, which is Tencent’s official television channel platform for all of its shows.

This season features five mentors: Tia Ray, Yaya Urassaya Sperbund, Jeff Satur, BamBam Kunpimook, and Xu Minghao. Mentors are typically famous celebrities in the entertainment industry, and their job is to train and guide the contestants to perform their best in the show. It’s a big opportunity for contestants not just to increase their chances of winning, but to also improve their talents individually.

The list of 60 contestants is as follows:

Aguang (刘云雨)

Alton Ang (洪麒越)

B (Bnapat; บี)

Bianura

David (卫轩汶)

Dong Dong (东诘翔)

Dorn (ดอร์น)

Duy (Tường Duy)

Earth (เรกซี่)

Gordon (罗泽康)

Gou Yi (苟一)

Guanming (苏冠铭)

Hikari (稲吉ひかり)

Hikaru (ヴァサイェガ光)

Hong Jin (Leow Hongjin)

Hu Yetao (胡烨韬)

Ivan (付世杰)

Jackson (黄嘉亨)

Jelly (张国栋)

Jiahao (杨佳豪)

Jingyu (邱镜宇)

Junhan (高浚涵)

Kao (เก้า)

Kevin (肖凯文)

Kk (杨棋)

Kohi (이정현)

Koshin (小松倖真)

Lizi (罗卓滨)

Lu Junxi (陆俊熙)

Lyu (児玉龍亮)

Myst (徐亦圣)

Ninja (นินจา)

Omar (唐奥玛)

Peanut (พีนัท)

Peat (พีท)

Plengthai

Pray (杨浦睿)

Rexy (黄奕翔)

Ricky (冯俊岚)

Ryan Winter

Sena (澤井星名)

Shen (申义晟)

Shoya (福田翔也)

Sichen (王思晨)

Smart (สมาร์ท)

Sunny (叶竞谦)

Tadalee (ธาดา)

Tata (เรกซี่)

Thi-o (ไทโอ)

Tian Qi (黄天崎)

Tzi Xuan (翁子轩)

Wanxin (万鑫)

Weizhi (覃炜致)

WhyLucas (Lucas Wang; 黄宏溢)

Wuxun (武勋)

Xiaonian (张铠鹏)

Xin (陈鼎新)

Xiong (林锦雄)

Yao Zihao (姚梓豪)

Yuchen (曹屿辰)

Each new episode of Chuang Asia: Season 2 airs every Sunday at 4:50 PM (GMT+7) or 4:50 AM EST.

