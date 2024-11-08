Christopher Nolan is bringing us a perfect cast for his next film

I’d like to once again thank Christopher Nolan. This time for giving me yet another perfect cast. His new event film is still a mystery but a new exclusive from Deadline is filling out the cast.

Recommended Videos

The cast already included Tom Holland and Matt Damon but reports today state that both Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are set to star in the new epic from Nolan. It is rumored that Lupita Nyong’o is also in talks to join the film but nothing is set in stone yet.

Hathaway’s casting marks her third time working with Christopher Nolan. She previously played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the third installment to Nolan’s Batman trilogy, The Dark Knight Rises. She then went on to work wit him as Amelia Brand in Interstellar. We know that Nolan likes working with the same people time and time again and it is exciting to have Hathaway back in his world.

Again, we don’t know much about the film. All that is known is that the film is eyeing a 2026 summer release date and that the movie should begin filming in 2025. Outside of that, we don’t even know what it is about. Which is a departure from Nolan’s last project. When casting announcements began for his Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, we knew exactly what movie he was making.

This time around, the Academy Award winning director is keeping the logline and information about the film under wraps. Zendaya and Tom Holland starring in a film together outside of the Spider-Man films they’re in is exciting for fans of the couple. No matter what, I am fully invested in whatever Nolan is bringing us.

A Christopher Nolan movie is always perfect to me

I am a self-appointed Nolan bro. Meaning that I have seen every single Christopher Nolan film and know a lot about his filmography. There are people in the world who casually watch his movies and move on with their lives but that could not be me. I become obsessed with Nolan and his approach to filmmaking with each new movie.

The joy about his next picture is the mystery of it. We don’t know what story he’s telling. Is it another original film or is it an adaptation like Oppenheimer? Is he giving us something completely new? We just don’t know and I think that is kind of fun.

Until we know more about Christopher Nolan’s next film, you can watch his previous ones and get excited. And hey, at least we know this cast is going to rule!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy