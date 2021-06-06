Goth girl icon and forever Wednesday Addams Christina Ricci is joining the cast of The Matrix 4. Ricci’s role is being kept tightly under wraps for now, as she joins Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris in the long awaited fourth chapter of the Matrix franchise.

This role isn’t Ricci’s first time working with the Wachowskis. She previously starred in 2008’s Speed Racer, which was a critical and commercial flop. But in the years since, the film has developed a cult following for its colorful design and inventive visual effects.

ringing in pride month with christina ricci in speed racer (2008) pic.twitter.com/4sFnjktsFU — the heath (2013) (@feeltheheath) June 1, 2021

Yasssssss finally she deserves a comeback 👏 https://t.co/ay28mS2xdj — Keiley Kaiser (@keileykaiser) June 6, 2021

Ricci, who started her career as a child actor, appeared in beloved 90s kids films The Addams Family, Now and Then, and Casper. She went on to a successful film career starring in films such as The Opposite of Sex, Monster, and Sleepy Hollow, to name a few. She recently appeared in Lifetime’s Lizzie Borden Took an Ax, and continued the role in the miniseries The Lizzie Borden Chronicles.

The Matrix 4 is set to premiere on December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max.

