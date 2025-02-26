Chris Pratt has a spicy response to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s steamy ‘White Lotus’ scene

The White Lotus has us on the edge of our seats this season, worried about these two brothers. So why not ask one of their brother-in-laws about their nude scenes?

Patrick Schwarzenegger stars as Saxon Ratliff, a white boy from North Carolina with a lot of money (you know the type). But his brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola) tends to linger a bit too long on Saxon and the three siblings, including their sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), have a strange dynamic with each other. In the first episode of season 3, we saw the three fight over who would share a room with Lochlan. Then, when it was time for bed, Saxon walked to the bathroom naked and Lochlan watched his brother.

This action prompted E! News to ask Schwarzenegger’s real brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, about the scene. Pratt is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger and at the premiere for his new Netflix movie, The Electric State, Pratt was asked about his nude scene.

“I know where my eyes went — I’m not blood-related to him, I was looking at that d–k, bro,” he told E! News and…yeah that’s the Chris Pratt I know and love from Parks and Recreation. “No, he looks amazing. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen, but also he’s a really solid actor, because the character he’s playing is completely different than who he is,” he said in a more serious tone.

Pratt also praised his brother-in-law for his hard work. “I’ve been telling everybody for years, I’ve been telling him as well, I really think we’re entering a decade of Patrick,” he said. We have to remember, this is the man who gave us a great Kim Kardashian joke in the Parks bloopers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a great response too

Patrick Schwarzenegger comes from a very famous family. Not only is his mother Maria Shriver, the daughter of a Kennedy, but his father is the Terminator. And famously, Arnold Schwarzenegger showed his own butt in The Terminator back in 1984.

In an Instagram post about the premiere, Schwarzenegger said how he was “pumped” to be there for his son and even shouted out his nude scene, writing “I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say – the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

It is interesting seeing how different Arnold Schwarzenegger and Patrick Schwarzenegger are. Arnold Schwarzenegger had stopped bodybuilding by the time he was 28, his son is now 31 years old. The two could not have a more different career path but jokes like this from Arnold Schwarzenegger are a sweet reminder of how much his family loves him.

At this point in the show, we’ve seen Saxon and his weird relationship with Lochlan growing and while we don’t know what is going to happen, it does have fans worried for this family. I have never “fought” to share a room with my siblings and these three are weirdly obsessed with each other.

The White Lotus airs every Sunday on HBO and at least we know that the Schwarzenegger family is all going to be watching each week.

