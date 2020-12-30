And Now Chris Pine Is Making Me Hope to See Him in Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron

In an interview with Collider, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine opened up about what she has revealed to him about her take on Star Wars, the Rogue Squadron movie she’s directing, announced at Disney’s recent “investor day” news dump—not that she’s planning to cast him in it, unfortunately. Just about the movie and her ideas for Star Wars, which he didn’t elaborate on by saying anything more than it “sounds really, really great” and that if “there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her.”

But that got the wheels turning in my Chris Pine-loving head about the future of Star Wars, and what I’d do if my favorite Chris went back to space. (Listen, if he’s not jumping at the chance to play Captain Kirk again, then this is what I have.)

Right now, we’re not positive when Rogue Squadron is set in Star Wars’ timeline, meaning it could be during the same timeline as The Mandalorian, or it could be after The Rise of Skywalker, and let me tell you if Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Chris Pine so much as look at each other while in space, I’m just going to rise from my seat and my soul will leave my body as it ascends to a higher plane of being.

I have few hopes and dreams left in this world (2020 has taken so many of them from me), but now I only want more properties where Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal are handcuffed together.

Just thinking about Din Djarin coming for his bounty.

The thing is: Pine would be good in a Star Wars property. He understands the nonsense of a lot of what he’s doing, and when it comes to something like Star Wars, that’s important. At the end of the day, it is a space drama with a lot of drama queens just running around trying to take on the Empire, and I think, sometimes, that gets lost in the shuffle. But Star Wars is at its best is when it capitalizes on that absurd aspect and runs with it—like Din Djarin all but adopting a little green alien and dedicating every part of his being to his protection.

I’m incredibly excited about Jenkins’ film. It’s groundbreaking because she is going to be the first woman to direct a Star Wars feature film (which is, sadly, a long time coming), and exploring the X-Wing pilots we’ve all loved for years is going to be an exciting journey. While we’ve covered many of the flaws in Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 here on The Mary Sue, I loved her first Wonder Woman outing and found my own things to love about the second, and I’m incredibly excited to see what she does with her own Star Wars movie.

I’m just putting it out into the universe that I would like for Chris Pine to be in a Star Wars, and if it were set during the timeline of The Mandalorian … well …

