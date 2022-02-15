Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers Gets a Meta Reboot on Disney+

It was only a matter of time before Disney dug beloved animated series Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers out of the vault, dusted off the cobwebs, and spun it into a new property for Disney+. The series, which ran from 1989-1990, aired alongside Duck Tales, which was also recently rebooted in 2017 to cash in on ’90s nostalgia. But while DuckTales took the classic cartoon into the modern era, the Chip n’ Dale reboot is going in a different direction.

The film features Chip and Dale voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg respectively, with involvement from The Lonely Island. Akiva Schaffer directs a script by Dan Gregor (Crazy Ex Girlfriend) and Doug Mand (How I Met Your Mother).

Here’s the first teaser trailer for “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers” !!! May 20th on @disneyplus https://t.co/ElXLV5OXEn — The Lonely Island (@thelonelyisland) February 15, 2022

The synopsis reads, “Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was canceled, and Chip has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity as an insurance salesman. Dale, meanwhile, has had CGI surgery and works the nostalgia convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their broken friendship and take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas once again to save their friend’s life.”

The trailer gives us a glimpse of a world that closely resembles Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and that’s not just because Roger himself makes an appearance. The trailer shows a blended world of humans, 2D traditional animated characters, and 3D CGI renderings. Dale himself has undergone CGI surgery, while Chip remains steadfastly 2D.

Much like Space Jam: A New Legacy the film combines live-action with animation. But what’s more, they take on a multiverse approach as well, featuring characters from My Little Pony, Scrooge McDuck, and a bevy of soulless CGI creations from the early 2000s, including Seth Rogen as a castoff Beowulf character. Oh, and there’s some cats from Cats because why not.

Mulaney and Samberg (who you have to admit are perfect casting) will be joined by KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, and J.K. Simmons.

As a fan of the original series, I’m … tentatively excited for the reboot? It’s got a strong team behind it, the jokes work in the trailer, and I’m a sucker for the Roger Rabbit aesthetic. There’s a lot to like here, and who knows. Maybe this will pave the way for a TaleSpin reboot?! A girl can dream.

Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on May 20th on Disney+.

(Image: Disney+)

