Listen to the Audiobook for Andy Weir’s Cheshire Crossing, About the Continued Adventures of Alice, Dorothy, and Wendy

Storybook characters clash with superheroes in a new book from The Martian‘s Andy Weir, Cheshire Crossing. Cheshire Crossing takes us into an alternate universe where Dorothy Gale from The Wizard of Oz, Alice out of Wonderland, and Peter Pan’s Wendy are schoolgirls together, battling the supervillainous power couple of the Wicked Witch of the West and Captain Hook. Now you can listen to the exciting mash-up tale brought to audiobook life by a talented cast of voice actors. What happens after the fairytale is over?

Andy Weir is beloved by millions of readers worldwide for his science fiction epic The Martian. He’s back with Cheshire Crossing, a gorgeous graphic novel that’s available for your listening pleasure in audiobook form. Cheshire Crossing is a modern spin on some of our most beloved classic stories, combining them into an exciting new multiverse. The YA novel makes for perfect listening for fans of all ages. You’ll be immersed in a fantastical world of characters we adore but haven’t gotten to encounter in some time. This is just the audiobook to get lost in.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Andy Weir and acclaimed illustrator Sarah Andersen tackle what transpires after “happily ever after.” What happens to Alice when she comes back from Wonderland? Wendy from Neverland? Dorothy from Oz? The three meet here, at Cheshire Crossing—a boarding school where girls like them learn how to cope with their supernatural experiences and harness their magical world-crossing powers. But the trio—now teenagers, who’ve had their fill of meddling authority figures—aren’t content to sit still in a classroom. Soon they’re dashing from one universe to the next, leaving havoc in their wake—and, inadvertently, bringing the Wicked Witch and Hook together in a deadly supervillain love match. To stop them, the girls will have to draw on all of their powers . . . and marshal a team of unlikely allies from across the magical multiverse.

Adapting a graphic novel for the ears is an adventurous undertaking that Cheshire Crossing relished. Its audiobook presents a new kind of listening experience, with a range of sound effects and a vibrant host of narrators that make the story leap off the page. Each character is individually voiced, giving them a distinct flair, and the multiverse world feels fully populated. The Cheshire Crossing audiobook has a stellar cast that bring all the characters to vibrant life.

Sophie Amoss as Alice

Brittany Pressley as Wendy

Kristen DiMercurio as Dorothy

Rebecca Soler as Miss Poole

Lisa Flanagan as the Wicked Witch

James Monroe Iglehart as Captain Hook

Neil Hellegers as Rutherford and Smee

Sean Patrick Hopkins as Lem and the Jack of Knaves

Peter Coleman as Peter Pan

and Pete Bradbury as the Narrator

