The surprising backstory of how Charli XCX got her stage name

Summer 2024 was coined “brat summer” thanks to the iconic Charli XCX after she released her sixth studio album, Brat, on June 7, 2024. She first gained traction in the music scene in 2014 with her song “Boom Clap” and again in 2017 with her song “Boys.” She even opened up for Taylor Swift on her Reputation Tour in 2018, sometimes jumping on stage with the singer to help her perform “Shake It Off.”

Recommended Videos

Even with Charli XCX’s hit songs back in the day, some fans are just discovering her music thanks to the massive traction that Brat received over the summer. This has led to the question of how the singer got her stage name and why she chose to put XCX at the end of it.

Buy now: Cheapest tickets to see Charli XCX on her 2025 Brat tour on StubHub.

Though her real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, Charli XCX is her stage name. And as for how she got the name, well, prepare yourselves for a throwback, millennials—it’s her MSN Messenger screen name. During a 2015 interview with Tanya Rad of On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the singer explained why she decided to use that as her stage name.

“XCX was my MSN screen name when I was younger, which was really gnarly of me, I guess,” the singer quipped. “It stood for kiss Charli kiss, and when I first started playing my first shows, the promoter was like, ‘What should I put on the flyer?’ I was like 14 or 15, and I was like ‘Uh, just put Charli XCX!’ And it just kind of stuck from there.”

Charli XCX is about to embark on her Brat world tour, making stops in America this spring before she heads off to play in other countries. See below for the tour schedule and more information on how you can buy tickets!

Charli XCX ‘Brat’ tour 2025 tickets

(Atlantic)

Fans can buy tickets to see Charli XCX on her Brat world tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on where you sit in the venue and which show you attend. The cheapest tickets for opening night on April 22 in Austin, Texas are selling for $106 in section 206. However, if you’d like to buy general admission seats on the floor, you may pay upwards of $329.

Ahead of her Brat tour dates, Charli XCX will play Coachella in Indio, California on April 12 and 19.

Charli XCX ‘Brat’ tour 2025 schedule

Charli XCX is kicking off her 2025 leg of the Brat tour on April 22 in Austin, TX. She will hit up Minneapolis and Chicago before she lands in Brooklyn, New York, for several shows and then the singer is off to Mexico! See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy