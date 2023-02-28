Charlie Kirk’s Fixation on ‘Witches’ Is Amusing Until You Realize The Rhetoric Sounds Familiar

Listen up, sisters of the dark arts, conservative white dude and talk show host Charlie Kirk says witches do have power if “they’re really into it.” So take that as your Monday motivation to work a little harder on your alters, get out your spellbooks, and make plans to charge your crystals during next week’s full moon. It’s extra important because Kirk believes witches may have the power to influence the outcome of the Georgia grand jury’s impending indictments decision, including whether or not former Prez Trump will be brought to task.

But why is Kirk afraid witches are wielding inordinate power over this court decision? Because the grand jury’s foreperson, Emily Kohrs, according to Kirk, looks like she likes Harry Potter.

“As soon as I saw a video of her, I said, whoa, that is someone who thinks they’re Hermione Granger. Like, totally. Like, she is larping on live television,” Kirk lamented to his viewers. He declared that Kohrs “actually is a witch. She’s into witchcraft,” and is not suitable to be the foreperson on the investigation of Trump’s efforts to overthrow the 2020 election via the vote count in Georgia, particularly since she has since given multiple media interviews. (Which seems unrelated to witchcraft but OK.)

Coming up on #TDRLIVE: Charlie Kirk claims the Georgia grand jury forewoman “actually is a witch. She's into witchcraft.” https://t.co/TKTiprkq5k — The Damage Report (@TheDamageReport) February 23, 2023

He went on to list the other “evidence” he found on Kohrs’ social media that in his mind proves she’s a witch. She posts about herbs, alchemy, and crystals, among other apparently damning personal and private interests that do not in any way affect her ability to operate as a foreperson.

Kirk’s tirade against Kohr as a “Harry Potter girl” would almost be purely funny, if he didn’t soon get into the talk of Trump and the “spiritual warfare” surrounding him. It’s a very dangerous bit of rhetoric designed to cover and justify all manner of horrible acts religious people might do under the name of this spiritual necessity that they could not normally answer for. “Spiritual warfare” has been the named cause of all sorts of bloody deaths throughout history, from the Crusades to the burning of witches in Salem, Massachusetts, to snipers who wait outside abortion clinics.

Kirk continued to speak widely about his beliefs on the dangers of witchcraft on the Wednesday, February 22 episode of his conservative talk radio program, The Charlie Kirk Show. He explained a key experience when after preaching in a New Mexico church against gay marriage, “three witches came up and they started saying stuff at me and maybe it was a coincidence, maybe it wasn’t, but I got super sick.”

He did not expand on what kind of “stuff” these people were saying to him or how he knew they were witches. You may think this is all “a bunch of horsepucky,” as Kirk put it to his listeners, but I believe it, Mr. Kirk, because I may or may not have been “saying a bunch of stuff” in your general direction for years.

Charlie Kirk claims witches may have made him sick pic.twitter.com/8VzTh26DMB — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 22, 2023

(featured image: Marvel Studios)

