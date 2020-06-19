Celebrate Juneteenth by Supporting These Black-Owned Companies
Do some good with your dollars.
The George Floyd protests have forced Americans to take a long-overdue look at our country’s violent, deeply racist history. But there is something hopeful and affirming about the outpouring of support, of hundreds of thousands of people across the globe coming together to march for racial justice. Millions of dollars are being donated to bail funds and to non-profits devoted to racial justice and equality. Slowly but surely, change is happening.
Which gives us all the more reason to celebrate Juneteenth 2020. The holiday celebrates the day that slavery was officially abolished in Texas: June 19, 1865, which occurred two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the end of the Civil War.
Now, more folks than ever are calling on Juneteenth to become a national holiday. People are working at both the state and federal level to give the historic date its due.
Now, more than ever, it is a great time to lend our support to Black-owned businesses, many of which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Memphis-based event planner Cynthia Daniels has put together Juneteenth Shop Black, a virtual showcase of Black-owned businesses and shops. Daniels said, “Black businesses are really at a disadvantage right now. A lot do not have brick-and-mortar storefronts, so really depend on those trade shows and festivals,” most of which have been canceled due to the pandemic.
She added, “Juneteenth Shop Black is a way to make impact with your dollars for businesses, many of which might not make it out of the pandemic.” Since we here at TMS especially love all things nerdy, here are a few of our favorite Black-owned businesses in that vein. These companies need our help, especially since the cancellation of conventions means a much smaller platform for their brands. Here’s a list of Black-owned bookstores as well.
We love these enamel pins from Radical Dreams, which include must-haves like this Marsha P. Johnson pin below, just in time for Pride.
View this post on Instagram
Hey fam it’s #PrideMonth! That means it’s a great time to NOT misremember history! Peace and love ❤️
Let your geek flag fly with this Baltimore-based apparel brand that features stylish shirts with a message.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome & Hello new followers! Thank you for being here. Thank you to my day ones for sharing and tagging #flynerdapparel . I appreciate you all so much. Representing and celebrating all that is black nerd culture is my mission. I want us to feel seen, loved and appreciated.
Ariell Johnson opened Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse in 2015. This Philadelphia comics shop was notably the first Black-woman owned comic book store on the East Coast, and offers all sorts of events like book clubs and crafternoons.
We were horrified to discover that Cards Against Humanity is a racist, toxic workplace. There’s no better time to replace CAH with One Gotta Go, a decision-making card game that’s sure to spark some heated pop culture debates.
View this post on Instagram
Get your nerd on with these awesome tees and sweatshirts from the Nerd Square clothing brand:
This media company and lifestyle brand celebrates #blacknerd culture and gives back to the community. They are currently raising money for COVID-19 relief funds and the Black Visions Collective.
Fat Mermaids describes itself as “a body positive t-shirt shop that centers fat people who are unapologetically fat in a world that tells us that we should be ashamed of existing.” Come for the cute threads, stay for the confidence.
View this post on Instagram
Being cute, Chunkie, and unbothered is a permanent mood. 💁🏾♀️💖 Now also available in black. Shopfatmermaids.com
Adorned by Chi is a Manga series, a lifestyle brand, and community that is all about Black girl magic.
View this post on Instagram
Chi Chi’s tired. Tired of feeling anger one minute and sadness the next. Tired of feeling so helpless and stuck. But no matter how tired she feels she will never stop shouting that Black Lives Matter. ❤️ Black lives more than matter. And if no one else tells you you’re loved, beautiful and magical we will ✨How have you been feeling? Feel free to release in the comments 👇🏾 #blacklivesmatter #adornedbychi
Whether you’re an anime nerd, a gamer, or a witch, you’ll find something that speaks to you at the Quirk Shop.
View this post on Instagram
It’s Fridayyyy and our clearance sale is selling out QUICKLY. Make sure to grab the $8-9 deals while you can at @thequirkshop_ (TheQuirkShop.com, search ‘clearance’) . . #anime #animeapparel #blackgirlslikeanime #blerd #cosplayer #cosplay #blerdcon #29daysofblackcosplay #comicon #geekapparel #nerd #geek #animeandtrapmusic
What are your favorite nerdy Black-owned businesses? Share them in the comments!
(via HuffPost, image: Phillip Caruso/Hulu)
