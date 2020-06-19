Celebrate Juneteenth by Supporting These Black-Owned Companies

The George Floyd protests have forced Americans to take a long-overdue look at our country’s violent, deeply racist history. But there is something hopeful and affirming about the outpouring of support, of hundreds of thousands of people across the globe coming together to march for racial justice. Millions of dollars are being donated to bail funds and to non-profits devoted to racial justice and equality. Slowly but surely, change is happening.

Which gives us all the more reason to celebrate Juneteenth 2020. The holiday celebrates the day that slavery was officially abolished in Texas: June 19, 1865, which occurred two years after the Emancipation Proclamation and months after the end of the Civil War.

Now, more folks than ever are calling on Juneteenth to become a national holiday. People are working at both the state and federal level to give the historic date its due.

Now, more than ever, it is a great time to lend our support to Black-owned businesses, many of which have been hit hard by the pandemic. Memphis-based event planner Cynthia Daniels has put together Juneteenth Shop Black, a virtual showcase of Black-owned businesses and shops. Daniels said, “Black businesses are really at a disadvantage right now. A lot do not have brick-and-mortar storefronts, so really depend on those trade shows and festivals,” most of which have been canceled due to the pandemic.

She added, “Juneteenth Shop Black is a way to make impact with your dollars for businesses, many of which might not make it out of the pandemic.” Since we here at TMS especially love all things nerdy, here are a few of our favorite Black-owned businesses in that vein. These companies need our help, especially since the cancellation of conventions means a much smaller platform for their brands. Here’s a list of Black-owned bookstores as well.

Radical Dreams

We love these enamel pins from Radical Dreams, which include must-haves like this Marsha P. Johnson pin below, just in time for Pride.

Fly Nerd Apparel

Let your geek flag fly with this Baltimore-based apparel brand that features stylish shirts with a message.

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse

Ariell Johnson opened Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse in 2015. This Philadelphia comics shop was notably the first Black-woman owned comic book store on the East Coast, and offers all sorts of events like book clubs and crafternoons.

One Gotta Go

We were horrified to discover that Cards Against Humanity is a racist, toxic workplace. There’s no better time to replace CAH with One Gotta Go, a decision-making card game that’s sure to spark some heated pop culture debates.

Nerd Square

Get your nerd on with these awesome tees and sweatshirts from the Nerd Square clothing brand:

The Blerd Shop

This media company and lifestyle brand celebrates #blacknerd culture and gives back to the community. They are currently raising money for COVID-19 relief funds and the Black Visions Collective.

Fat Mermaids

Fat Mermaids describes itself as “a body positive t-shirt shop that centers fat people who are unapologetically fat in a world that tells us that we should be ashamed of existing.” Come for the cute threads, stay for the confidence.

Adorned by Chi

Adorned by Chi is a Manga series, a lifestyle brand, and community that is all about Black girl magic.

The Quirk Shop

Whether you’re an anime nerd, a gamer, or a witch, you’ll find something that speaks to you at the Quirk Shop.

What are your favorite nerdy Black-owned businesses? Share them in the comments!

