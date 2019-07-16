The Internet Is Hyped Up at the Mere Suggestion of a Cats Movie Trailer

Okay, I hate Cats—not the animal; I love them. I’m talking about the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical that has very little plot and is filled with adults dressed up like cats running around the stage and getting too close to the audience. That being said, I’m still interested in this movie version of the musical.

Why? Because why is this even happening? Like, I’ve made it through most my life without having to see it, and now I’m so curious about what this movie would even be that I’m actually excited about this trailer dropping. If you think I’m being too harsh on Cats, just Google it.

Like what is this?

Twitter though, much like myself, seems to have a morbid fascination with the movie. First, it started with Taylor Swift posting about it, because she’s in the movie and why not?

From there, Twitter got weirdly excited about it, and maybe they’re not all the same kind of excited that I am, but still, we’re all in this together.

CATS movie trailer just dropped .. looks good pic.twitter.com/EEa2x4gNSB — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) July 16, 2019

pulling up to cats release night at the movies like pic.twitter.com/rKs72l8UBA — katie (@tswiftphilly) July 16, 2019

THE CATS MOVIE TRAILER IS COMING FRIDAY AND JUST A FRIENDLY REMINDER TAYLOR’S CAT IS GOING TO HAVE A BRITISH ACCENT pic.twitter.com/XozzGWeQps — Cecilia (@Ceci20GS) July 16, 2019

me preparing for the release of the CATS trailer this Friday pic.twitter.com/mpvJYoktRt — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) July 16, 2019

gasped out loud https://t.co/VpC5mOucQd — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 16, 2019

can’t wait to see the cat-sized humans — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 16, 2019

cats come to tiff — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 16, 2019

(_＼ヽ

＼＼ .Λ＿Λ.

＼( ˇωˇ)

> ⌒ヽ

/ へ＼

/ / ＼＼CATS TRAILER

ﾚ ノ ヽ_つTHIS WEEK

/ /

/ /|

( (ヽ

| |、＼

| 丿 ＼ ⌒)

| | ) /

`ノ ) Lﾉ

(_／ — Alamo Drafthouse NYC (@AlamoNYC) July 16, 2019

Is this movie going to be a mess? Yes, there are a bunch of people dressed up like cats singing about being cats, but that doesn’t mean I’m not going to be the opening night and begging to see more of Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger. (Yes, that is a real casting choice happening in this movie, and yes, I did yell, “What?” out loud.)

(image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

