Things We Saw Today: Castlevania Trailer Tells Us to Prepare for War As Dracula Looms in the Hellish Distance
Netflix’s animated Castlevania series will return on May 13th, and the latest trailer has gotten my teeth ready for the bloody delights of it all.
While season three was slower in terms of storytelling, it set up a lot of really interesting things—that people want to resurrect Dracula, Carmilla and her vampire warrior squad are preparing for all out vampire supremacy, and Isaac has his own conquest desires.
I know a lot of people think of Castlevania as all animation and no substance, but I have truly enjoyed the series and am looking forward to seeing it come to a bloody end.
- Park and Rec are now out with a new wave of Funko Pops. (via Comicbook)
- Kelly Osbourne calls what happened to her mother, Sharon Osborne, an example of “cancel culture,” which is both boring and expected. (via HuffPo)
SPOTTED: the cast of #GossipGirl 2.0—aka our May/June cover stars! The Upper East Side’s latest *It* Crew is giving us an exclusive first look into the highly anticipated @hbomax show, their wild filming experiences, and their tight friendship off camera: https://t.co/Al83nSCgp4 pic.twitter.com/ODeB3V5wKx
— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) April 28, 2021
- “I feel fortunate to have “moved the needle” a little with some mainstream success, but it is circumscribed, and there is still much further to go. Progress in advancing perceptions on race in this country is not linear; it’s not easy to shake off nearly 200 years of reductive images and condescension.” Lucy Liu talking about her experiences in Hollywood as an Asian actress. (via WaPo)
- Variety speaks with Best Director winner Chloe´ Zhao about her incredible victory. (via Variety)
Check out all-new photos from the reboot of #StephenKing‘s #ChildrenOfTheCorn. https://t.co/j4Mu2WpCOM pic.twitter.com/n6OSjUQOtd
— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 29, 2021
