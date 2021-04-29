Netflix’s animated Castlevania series will return on May 13th, and the latest trailer has gotten my teeth ready for the bloody delights of it all.

While season three was slower in terms of storytelling, it set up a lot of really interesting things—that people want to resurrect Dracula, Carmilla and her vampire warrior squad are preparing for all out vampire supremacy, and Isaac has his own conquest desires.

I know a lot of people think of Castlevania as all animation and no substance, but I have truly enjoyed the series and am looking forward to seeing it come to a bloody end.

(image: Netflix)

