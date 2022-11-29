‘Carnival Row’ Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and More

In the land of streaming, there are a lot of fantasy shows to pick from. There’s House of the Dragon, The Witcher, and Shadow and Bone, to name a few. Amazon Prime alone has found success with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time. It is a magical time to be a fantasy fan.

There is even more cause for celebration as Carnival Row is returning to Amazon for a second season. The steampunk-fantasy-murder mystery show left us with a cliffhanger in the season 1 finale: the last episode stopped just as tensions between the humans and Fae hit its peak. Now that Amazon officially confirmed season 2, let’s go over all we know so far.

When does Carnival Row season 2 premiere?

Amazon released the first season back in the summer of 2019. Although Amazon quickly renewed it for a second, a global pandemic fell on us and put everything on hold. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, filming paused. When restrictions were lifted, there were still limitations on larger group scenes because of how many unmasked people were involved. So it was a long road before filming actually concluded.

After many rumored release dates, we finally have an official streaming date of February 2023. The first episode will air on February 17. Following that, the rest of the episodes will air on a weekly basis, similar to Amazon’s other popular shows. Rather than following the new standard eight-episode format, season 2 will have 10 episodes. Sadly, Amazon also announced this will be the final season of Carnival Row.

Who’s in Carnival Row season 2?

It seems like if the character survived the end of season 1 they are coming back for season 2. For a quick rundown, that means Orlando Bloom (Rycroft Philostrate), Cara Delevingne (Vignette Stonemoss), Tamzin Merchant (Imogen Spurnrose), David Gyasi (Agreus Astrayon), Andrew Gower (Ezra Spurnrose), Karla Crome (Tourmaline Larou), Arty Froushan (Jonah Breakspear), Caroline Ford (Sophie Longerbane), and Jamie Harris (Sergeant Dombey) will all be reprising their roles. At least all the delays didn’t lead to any recasting or sudden character absences.

Is there a trailer?

Even though the new season is scheduled to begin in a few short months, Amazon is not giving much away. The only trailer currently out is a short teaser trailer. It shows Philo and Vignette looking beautiful before Philo starts to fall from their mid-air embrace. Below him the city burns. Is this a hint about their relationship? Or the relationship between Fae and humans? Or does it mean nothing? And will there be a time jump? C’mon Amazon, we need a full trailer!

What could happen in season 2?

At the end of season 1, things were leading to a big showdown. The humans have segregated all the Fae onto Carnival Row, essentially creating a ghetto. No Fae is allowed to leave The Burge and even attempting to do so may end your life. Between the Faun resistance and the Black Ravens, I’m sure the Fae will not tolerate such treatment for long.

But what about our heroes? Philo and Vignette will need to do some soul-searching about their identities, relationship, and what part they play in the ongoing civil unrest. Agreus and Imogen sailing off may lead to seeing more of the world that hasn’t been explored. Perhaps they will show more male Faerie, which have been scarce on the show so far, or explore more of the Fae species. Personally, all I am hoping for is some scene (dream or otherwise) where Orlando Bloom has wings. Is that too much to ask for? What are you hoping for in season 2 of Carnival Row? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Amazon Studios)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]