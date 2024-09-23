‘Go f*** yourself, Elon Musk. We’ll see you in court’: Cards Against Humanity is suing Musk over ‘space garbage’

It seems like almost every day, Elon Musk is getting into legal trouble with some person or entity. Recently, the makers behind Cards Against Humanity announced a lawsuit against Musk over his “space garbage.”

Recommended Videos

SpaceX is a space exploration company founded by Elon Musk back in 2002. It develops space technology like the Falcon 9 rocket, which could be the first reusable space rocket once it gets fully developed. While the goals of SpaceX are often praised by its supporters for being “pro-human,” its owner is anything but pro-human.

The creators of CAH are suing Elon Musk for allegedly illegally dumping SpaceX onto their privately owned land. The suit for $15 million alleges that Musk and SpaceX trespassed and did considerable damage to their property and their reputation. (CAH jokingly(?) stated that Elon could give them Twitter.com as compensation.)

This land was bought back in 2017 as a strategy to obstruct Donald Trump’s construction of a Mexico border wall. The purchase was funded by the game company’s fans, 150,000 of whom paid $15 each for a parcel of the land.

“Unfortunately, an even richer, more racist billionaire—Elon Musk—snuck up on us from behind and completely fucked that land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage,” CAH wrote in an email to its supporters.

The suit alleges that SpaceX has been illegally using the land for construction purposes for at least six months. According to the CAH people, SpaceX offered less than half of the land’s value to purchase it outright, which CAH called a “lowball offer.” SpaceX routinely violates plenty of environmental regulations with very little concern for the people living near its construction sites, so this lawsuit probably has considerable weight behind it.

I would, however, like to bring up that CAH has a terrible legacy. The company got in serious hot water a few years ago for allegedly fostering a racist, misogynist toxic workplace. (The company’s co-founder Max Temkin stepped down after allegations against the company and specifically about him blew up in 2020.) On top of that, CAH the game itself used to be filled with tons of horrendously racist and sexist cards, most of which have been removed now, but a few still irritatingly exist.

Games where the entire premise is trying to be as offensive as humanly possible are only ever going to appeal to those who have nothing to lose. But for marginalized people like myself, all it does is remind us that there’s so much hate and violence directed at the unspoken, some of which is turned into childish entertainment.

Elon’s the worst, but I’m not about to applaud CAH for anything at this point. Both entities have a long history of hating vulnerable people. There are no real heroes in this story, so let them fight, I say.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy