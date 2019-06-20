Religious Protesters Tried to Get Good Omens Taken off Netflix, a Platform It Was Never On

You’d think a quick Google search would help those trying to get Good Omens off TV, but clearly, fate has a different idea. When over 20,000 people signed a petition to get Netflix to cancel the show that’s actually on Amazon Prime, we all had to just sit back and laugh at those opposed to it.

They’re angry for religious reasons, calling the show “blasphemous,” which is hilarious considering literally 90% of our content in the world today, but okay, get mad at Good Omens specifically, a show you can just simply not watch if you don’t like it. I feel like this need to censor everyone to fit your ideals is becoming much too commonplace in the world, and it isn’t necessarily fair to everyone who doesn’t subscribe to the archaic ideas of Christianity.

I say this as a Christian. Like, chill out. It’s a show on Amazon Prime. You can still believe what you want; not a soul is stopping you. Still, it is quite fun to mock these ridiculous complaints, and even Neil Gaiman himself has joined in the merriment, sharing a list of grievances that couldn’t be funnier if it were intentional parody.

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

The rest of Twitter then, of course, began to have a little fun.

One day I hope to have 20,000 people sign a petition to have my work removed from a place it already isn’t. Until then, I will live vicariously through @neilhimself https://t.co/78aw3mGZLW — Randy Milholland (@choochoobear) June 20, 2019

If Netflix won’t cancel Amazon Prime’s show, I’m going to boycott HBO. Who’s with me? — Zubi (@BeardedGunny) June 20, 2019

I too would like to add my name to the list of 20,000+ complaints against @GoodOmensPrime and @neilhimself The show was FAR TOO good and I binge watched and it ended far too fast. More plz love Sarah — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 20, 2019

Good Omens is a wickedly delightful show and one that I can’t get enough so let the petitions reign, let people angrily email Netflix and then Hulu and then take up some complaints with Showtime and HBO about the show! Because really, you yelling into the void that you hate something that others love is delightful to watch.

Moral of the story? Netflix won’t boycott shows on other platforms! Disappointing really!

(image: Amazon Prime Video)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—