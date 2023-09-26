Canada’s Parliament Honors Man Who Voluntarily Fought for Nazis 

We live in a time when research has never been easier or more accessible. Anyone can use Google from the comfort of their phone and learn literally anything they want. But someone in Canada’s government or a key staff member severely dropped the ball. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Canadian parliament to deliver a speech discussing Putin and Russia’s ongoing invasion. Zelenskyy has been visiting nations to ask for continued help in the war and spreading Ukraine’s hope for peace and democracy to prevail. However, a special guest was in attendance and his presence caused quite the controversy.

Assembly speaker Anthony Rota mentioned that 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was present, and the MPs were encouraged to give him a standing ovation, which they did. Zelenskyy raised his fist in acknowledgment during the applause. Even Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stood and applauded Hunka. During his introduction, speaker Rota described him as, “a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service.” Turns out though, Hunka has quite a dark and terrible past. He was part of the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, a voluntary unit that had fought for the Nazis. According to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, this division was responsible for the mass murder of innocent civilians. They issued a statement calling for an apology and an explanation.

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, a Jewish Human Rights Organization, seemed irate at what had taken place. According to The Toronto Star, He said that the Galicia Division “dreamed of an ethnically homogenous Ukrainian state and endorsed the idea of ethnic cleansing.” He also called for an apology, stating, “Parliament owes an apology to all Canadians for this outrage, and a detailed explanation as to how this could possibly have taken place at the centre of Canadian democracy.” Another prominent Jewish rights group has called out Parliament as well. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs represents Jewish Federations throughout Canada. The group released a statement saying, “Canada’s Jewish community stands firmly with Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression. But we can’t stay silent when crimes committed by Ukrainians during the Holocaust are whitewashed.” I was particularly struck by their use of the term “whitewashed,” and I applaud them for that. Ukrainians absolutely must be supported against what Putin has unleashed. Everyone can also acknowledge the horrors that some, like Hunka, perpetrated on others during WWII. Those things are not mutually exclusive. Understanding this nuance is something one would expect from their political leaders.

It is horrible that the Jewish people of Canada have had to be reminded of such a horrendous past and legacy. Simply put, this should have never happened. Speaker Anthony Rota has spoken out about the incident and Hunka, who was invited by Rota to join them for Zelenskyy’s speech. He released a full statement where, in part, he said he regretted his decision and had become aware of more information about Rota after the fact. He also clarified that none of the other parliamentarians knew he would be inviting Hunka. Rota has since resigned from his position, saying “I particularly want to extend my deepest apologies to Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. I accept full responsibility for my action.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed Trudeau, claiming he had the chance to vet Hunka’s past. But a member of Bloc Québécois, Yves-François Blanchet, did not blame anyone specifically. Instead, he said it was a “collective error.” Without knowing all the inner workings of the Canadian parliament, it is hard to blame anyone more forcefully than Anthony Rota. He and/or his staff should have properly vetted Hunka well before extending an invitation. As someone who has worked on campaigns and booked speakers and guests, the vetting process has always been quite thorough. Whenever I had a potential speaker, I would do extensive research and look for any red flags. If there is a silver lining to this debacle, it is that the Polish government is now working to extradite Hunka to investigate him for war crimes.

