‘Can you sue him for something?’: Woman leaves TikTok speechless with viral song of how her ex broke up with her

A woman went viral on TikTok and left viewers speechless as she described in a song how her ex-boyfriend broke up with her in a way that doesn’t even seem legal.

Breaking off a relationship in itself isn’t wrong, but sometimes, it seems like certain partners, who tend to be disproportionately male, go out of their way to break up in the most callous and jarring ways. Since the advent of the digital age, many women have spoken out about being randomly dumped over text by long-term partners. Even worse, some women report being completely ghosted and having their years-long partner simply disappear from their life overnight. Then, of course, there are the partners who wait until after they’ve cheated or done something terrible to break up with their partner.

Since TikTok exploded in popularity, many users are learning even more terrible ways men find to break up with their partners. The one story that might take the cake for the absolute worst breakup comes from a TikTok user named Spritel.

Boyfriend upends woman’s life before dumping her

Spritely is a musician who goes by @spritelynotthesoda on TikTok. She boasts over 91k followers on TikTok, where she often shares her original music. However, starting in August, she went on a hiatus from the platform. When she returned to TikTok in October, she had a story to tell her followers that left them speechless. She begins the song with a tear-streaked face, urging users to “imagine” that they were in her situation.

Spritely begins by describing how she lived in LA with her boyfriend of three-and-half years and thought everything was “going amazing.” Throughout the song, she shares pictures of her boyfriend, showing them on dates and with their arms around one another, looking close and happy. Then, one day, he says he wants to move to Texas to be closer to his dad. She agrees because she believes he’s the love of her life, and he told her he wanted “a future” with her. So, she quit her improv troupe, left behind a recording studio, and took months off of work to pack up their home and make all the arrangements for moving. Spritely says she “depleted” her savings “to pay for movers” for them and then drove all the way to Texas.

They were freshly moved in when her boyfriend left on a family trip. When he returned, the new couch for their apartment had just arrived in the mail. He sat down on it … and handed her a breakup note. According to him, only after three and half years together and after they moved to Texas, he realized they had “nothing in common” and were “incompatible.” Just like that, their relationship was over. Spritey sings about how she was crying so hard that her ex packed up her things for her before ushering her out the door. With nowhere to go, no savings, and no job, she was forced to drive all the way to Florida on a whim to live with her mom.

Her TikTok quickly garnered over 2.3 million views, and the general reaction was complete and utter horror. He made her move all the way to Texas and upended her entire life just to hand her a breakup note?! He really couldn’t have decided they were “incompatible” before they moved all the way to Texas together? While it’s impossible to prove, it’s hard not to question if the whole thing was pre-planned on his part. It almost seems like he knew he would break up with her and move back to Texas, but he realized he could use her time, money, and resources to fund his move before dumping her. Even if he somehow didn’t have an inkling he was going to dump her, his actions are still unfathomably selfish and callous.

One of the top comments on the video came from user @Grace-ful_ferret, who wrote, “Can’t you sue him for something?” Other commenters shared the sentiment, urging her to take him to court and hire an attorney if the story is true. After all, the story raises the question of how upending someone’s life and blatantly using/wasting their time, money, and labor is even legal. She might have a case if she sued for emotional damages or if she could demonstrate that he made/broke a reasonable promise to her that she relied on and suffered damages over. However, these things would be hard to prove in court.

Sadly, not all commenters have been sympathetic. In a follow-up post, she noted that commenters were saying she was “crazy” and “at fault for the breakup.” Some commenters claimed she was “delusional” for thinking their relationship was “wonderful,” even though she explained they talked about the future and seemed to be on the same page. However, most people who listen to her song will realize that no one could possibly predict their partner breaking up with them in such an awful way. At the same time, there were red flags, considering he was seemingly perfectly fine with his girlfriend giving up so many things for him so he could have what he wanted. If a woman’s career, lifestyle, savings, and hard work mean nothing to her partner, then it might be a sign that he doesn’t deserve her.

