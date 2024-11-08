‘Call the police. Immediately’: TikToker issues PSA for women targeted by MAGA’s disgusting new trend

TikToker Dylan LaBadia has issued a PSA for women targeted by MAGA’s disgusting new “Your body, my choice” trend.

Within hours of Donald Trump winning the 2024 election, men and boys began chanting, “Your body, my choice.” Women and girls attempting to post anything about the election that wasn’t pro-Trump on social media had their comments instantly filled with “Your body, my choice” and “We own your bodies now.” Allegations also arose that high schools around the nation had teenage boys running around the school shouting, “Your body, my choice.” Around the country, men have been waving signs with “Your body, my choice” and “Women are Property” on them. It was the exact outcome women feared would result from America electing a convicted sexual abuser into office. Trump isn’t even in office, but men already can’t contain their sick joy at the thought that, under Trump, they can normalize rape and force women to have their children.

It’s a deeply distressing and terrifying time for women and girls who no longer feel safe considering right-wing influencers like Nick Fuentes are, essentially, convincing their millions of incel followers that they own women now and can “choose” the women they want to have their children. Fortunately, one man had advice for women who urgently need to know what to do if a man or boy levies the sickening phrase “Your body, my choice” at them.

Dylan LaBadia warns MAGA men, “We’re not playing around anymore”

LaBadia, a TikTok influencer who boasts over 50,000 followers, issued a PSA to women, urging them to take swift and severe action against any man who says MAGA’s new catchphrase at them. He explained to them plainly what the phrase means: “What he is insinuating is he could rape you and force you to keep the child.” LaBadia emphasizes if a man says that phrase, it is “sexual harassment.” He emphasized it’s vital that women, “Do not tolerate that for even a second.”

For example, he told school-aged girls that if a “snot-nosed, cheeto-fingered punk” says, “Your body, my choice,” the girl needs to “tell the principal and say you want to press charges for sexual harassment.” He emphasized that this disgusting trend needs to be cut off immediately, and these men need to be made an example of. He urged, “The first you hear someone say, ‘Your body, my choice,’ call the police. Immediately.” Not all women will feel comfortable and safe calling the police, so LaBadia listed other options such as telling one’s principal, boss, parents, etc. The only thing women really need to worry about is finding someone who can “handle it,” which means someone who knows the actions that can be taken over the serious crimes of sexual harassment and threats of sexual violence.

LaBadia also had a warning for the men and boys partaking in the disgusting trend: “Watch yourself. Watch yourself. We’re not playing around anymore.” Given sexism and misogyny, there’s no guarantee that a woman can successfully press sexual harassment charges. However, LaBadia’s PSA emphasizes that, if it’s safe to do so, women need to try taking action. These men clearly want to make rape threats and sexual harassment the norm, but we cannot let that happen. These men and boys who think they’re so clever and funny will shut up very fast when a cop car pulls up to them, they go to the principal’s office and find the police waiting for them, or they get fired from their jobs, expelled from school, or hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit.

A lot of the men/boys saying this phrase aren’t even attempting to hide their identities on social media or say it on the down-low in public. Women can record them saying this or screenshot their posts/comments on social media and ensure police, workplaces, schools, and parents are aware of what they’re saying. LaBadia’s PSA is important to share with every woman and girl. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by these comments and to even feel hopeless and like this is just our reality now. However, sexual harassment is still illegal. MAGA men didn’t suddenly become immune from the law just because Trump won the election. As a country, it should not be hard to collectively agree we are not going to allow men to say women’s bodies are “their choice,” and we are absolutely not going to stand for our daughters from the time they’re school-aged and up to be told daily that men own their bodies. This disgusting trend never should’ve become a reality, but, since it did, it needs to end. Now.

