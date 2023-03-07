Walgreens Has Chosen Its Side in the Abortion Ban Wars

Every day it seems like the GOP is trying to find a new way to limit access to all manner of abortion procedures. Various corporations are complying with GOP laws that take away bodily autonomy. While following laws is great and all in theory, it is important to recognize whether or not the laws in place are ethical. After all, the UN Human Rights Committee declared forced pregnancy a human rights violation. Just because that’s now the law in many states across the U.S., that doesn’t make it anything close to right.

On February 20, Republican state attorneys general sent letters warning several large pharmaceutical companies that they will face legal action if they dispensed abortion medication. So far, Walgreens has responded to confirm that they will not sell Mifepristone by mail in 20 states where abortions are illegal.

California’s response to Walgreens’ cowardice

One of the largest states in the country has decided not to cooperate with Walgreens. The state of California has declared itself a safe haven for those seeking abortions and upholding autonomy.

California won't be doing business with @walgreens — or any company that cowers to the extremists and puts women's lives at risk.



We're done.https://t.co/OB10cYfm8H — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 6, 2023

“California is reviewing all relationships between Walgreens and the state. We will not pursue business with companies that cave to right-wing bullies pushing their extremist agenda or companies that put politics above the health of women and girls.” KRON4 reached out to the Governor’s office for comment and received the following statement:



Walgreens has since gone to social media to clarify its statement. The company will not be selling the drug where it is illegal to do so. It will continue to follow the law.

What is Mifepristone?

The FDA has been updating policies to make it easier for those seeking a medicated abortion to access the necessary drugs. One of the ways this is being accomplished is by abolishing an in-person doctor visit for a prescription.

Mifepristone is the first of two drugs necessary for conducting a medical abortion, used in pregnancies up to 10 weeks gestation. Without access to this first pill, medical abortion cannot be safely executed. So banning this singular pill is dangerously and severely limits access to abortions. Yes, Walgreens and other distributing entities are in a tough spot as the Biden administration has said it’s legal to dispense this medication while state legislatures have said it’s not. Walgreens had to choose a side and this is what they picked.

