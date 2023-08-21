California Store Owner and LGBTQ+ Ally Murdered for Displaying Pride Flag

There has been another appalling attack against the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, less than a month after O’Shae Sibley was murdered by a “good Christian boy” for dancing to a Beyoncé song in Brooklyn. On August 18, Laura “Lauri” Ann Carleton was shot and killed in California after a man became enraged at her for the simple act of displaying a Pride flag outside the small store she owned.

Carleton was a 66-year-old fashion industry veteran and owner of Mag.Pi, a clothing store in Cedar Glen, California. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5 p.m. local time. Per the report, the as yet unidentified suspect made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag” displayed outside Mag.Pi. Carleton confronted the suspect when he tore down the flag. He responded by shooting her. Carleton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unnamed suspect was shot by the police after fleeing and, according to the Sheriff’s Department, an investigation into the incident has already been opened. But to the LGBTQ+ community, this is yet another devastating example of the senseless increase in bigotry in violence across America. Laura Ann Carleton had nine children, and because of one person’s hatred, all of them will now have to live the rest of their lives without a mother.

Friends mourn the loss of Laura Ann Carleton

Carleton was a friend of Paul Feig, the director behind Hollywood hits such as Bridesmaids and The Heat. Yesterday, Feig posted a powerful message on Instagram about Carleston’s life and tragic death.

Feig wrote, “Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people.” And he’s not the only one sharing those sentiments. George Takei, Bridget Everett, Alok V. Menon, and other celebrities and friends of Carleton are expressing their outrage about what happened and, crucially, the steady drip of bigotry and “anti-woke” sentiment that led up to it.

Laura Ann Carleton was a mother of nine. She was a beloved shopkeeper in Lake Arrowhead, CA. And she was shot and killed for standing up as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.



Her crime in the eyes of the murderer? Officials say he "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow… — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 20, 2023

The LGBTQ group in Lake Arrowhead announced that a vigil will be held for Carleton as soon as her family feels ready to do so. In the meantime, her storefront has become packed with Pride flags, flowers, and other items representing what she believed in.

(featured image: Shane / Pexels)

