Welcome back to our Women’s History Month series of interviews! We’ve partnered up with our friends over at Funimation to celebrate some of anime’s most influential women.

Last week, I got the chance to chat with Anairis Quiñones, and the week before that was Monica Rial’s interview. We’re closing out this special series of interviews with the one and only Caitlin Glass! Caitlin has been in the industry for decades, and trust me when I say that I’d break the word count of this piece if I laid out all of her credentials (but, ahem, Winry, Haruhi, Mina, Cammy … just to name a few).

In our interview, Caitlin talks about how she didn’t realize the Grimm Fairytales she watched back in the day on Nickelodeon was anime, how she loves how anime will take a concept like love and make an entire story out of it, and how this whole anime thing was meant to be a hobby.

LOL, how’s that going, ADR Director of Horimiya?

Thanks, everyone, for checking out this series of interviews! I hope you’ve gotten to know these incredible women a bit more, and that if you’ve been hoping to get into the industry, you’ve been inspired to believe in yourself and pursue what you’re passionate about.

(Image: Caitlin Glass/Funimation)

