Please, No. Not This Actor Playing Danny Phantom

Ask any long-time Nickelodeon fan, and they’ll tell you that a live-action Danny Phantom reimagining needs to happen.

Butch Hartman’s teenage superhero series was a special treat back in 2004, showing Hartman’s range as a cartoonist and Nickelodeon’s capability for storytelling that was equally comedic, action-packed, and legitimately touching. Just seeing the words “Danny Fenton” on my screen immediately makes me think of that iconic theme song. (He’s a Phantom!)

With respect to Butch, however, I have to say that I am NOT a fan of his ideal pick for a live-action Danny Phantom actor. No, no, no. We’ve already seen enough of this guy in a suit, why not have a bit more diversity in style and approach?

Butch Hartman’s Danny Phantom choice is SO cliché

According to ComicBook.com, Hartman was on a recent MegaCon panel, where he was asked who he would like to see as Fenton if a live-action Danny Phantom series became a reality. Immediately, he had an idea: Tom Holland. Yes, the guy already playing Spider-Man. That’s his pick. So original.

“Tom Holland, all the way. It’s got to be Tom Holland,” Hartman said during the panel.

I’m admittedly a bit confused as to why Hartman decided to pick Holland. Is it because of his role in the MCU as Peter Parker? Probably. Beyond playing Nathan Drake in Uncharted, there just really isn’t much of a reason to consider the guy for Danny Phantom.

I mean, sure—Holland has that young, slender, everyday teenage boy look that would make him decent for the role. No question about it. But why not consider other choices? Timmy Chalamet, perhaps? Jaden Smith? Asher Angel? Justin H. Min? Hell, even Aidan Gallagher would do a bang-up job.

But picking Tom Holland to do Danny Phantom is like picking Christian Bale to play Moon Knight or Robert Downey Jr. to voice League of Legends’ Viktor. It’s just too predictable, too close to the inspiration. Think harder, Butch! Think!

