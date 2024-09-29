Burger King ‘MHA’ collab menu, prices, locations, and more

My Burger Academia? My Hero King? My King Burger Academia Hero? The possibilities for this My Hero Academia x Burger King collaboration are endless. So, where is this happening? And more importantly, what exactly is happening?

Recommended Videos

Burger King x MHA. The unlikeliest of ships.

The My Hero Academia fandom is about to pop off over this one. Burger King recently announced that it was celebrating the most popular shonen superhero anime of our time. After over a decade of being on the market, it appears that My Hero Academia finally won the affection of the Burger King himself. It’s going to be the greatest royal wedding to ever wedding. Harry and Meghan, eat your hearts out.

Where is this holy union going to take place? The country that houses the City of Love: France. Where else could this destination wedding possibly occur?

According to Burger King France’s Twitter account, the chain has created the Deku Burger and the Bakugo Burger, with vegetarian options for each. How thoughtful! The two burger children of this brand union were born on September 17, and have been available for purchase ever since.

Si vous êtes bien emballés à l'idée de notre collab avec My Hero Academia, nos burgers le sont aussi. pic.twitter.com/ScXrkjNyfk — Burger King France (@BurgerKingFR) September 14, 2024

One can see these two burgers unwrapped on this Reddit thread celebrating the MHA x Burger King France union. Fans were quick to point out that the Bakugo Burger, with its chocolate-colored buns and char-grilled patty, inherited the best genetics from the two parent companies. The Deku Burger just looks like a “regular-ass burger” according to one Redditor. Quirkless, just like Deku.

Why My Hero Academia? Why not some other anime?

Why? Because My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime of the 21st century. It’s HUGE. The manga is one of the best-selling mangas in French history, with over 10 million copies sold. It’s not surprising, considering France boasts one of the largest manga markets in the world outside of Japan. My Hero Academia is so popular there that an MHA exhibition is going up on the lawn in front of the Eiffel Tower.

All eyes are on My Hero Academia, now more than ever, considering its seventh and final season is nearing completion. With that kind of publicity, Burger King France would be foolish not to pop the question to MHA. They probably fought off countless other fast food suitors. Wendy’s and McDonald’s evidently lacked the necessary rizz.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy