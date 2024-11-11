Build-a-Bear Selling Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and My Melody Holiday Plush

Build-a-Bear announced a new Sanrio collection of plush toys that involves holiday stuffed animals of Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and My Melody. These can be purchased alone or in bundles that include themed Christmas clothing.

The four Build-a-Bear plush this time are Red Bow Hello Kitty, Evergreen Cinnamoroll, Candy Cane Kuromi, and Merry My Melody. While the Hello Kitty looks similar to her typical incarnation aside from the red satin bow, the others feature special redesigns. So this Cinnamoroll is green like an evergreen tree with spotted ears. The Candy Cane Kuromi has a green hat with red and white striped ears. The My Melody’s hood is red, rather than pink, with holly on it. People can also add a Tiny Chum snowman plush.

As for the outfits, they are sold separately or with the characters in the collection. Since they are standardized, they can be used with existing Sanrio Build-a-Bear plush. These items are the $13.50 Hello Kitty Holiday Dress, $13.50 Kuromi Holiday Dress, $13.50 Hello Kitty and Friends Holiday Sleeper, $18 Cinnamoroll Holiday Suit, and $13.50 My Melody Holiday Dress.

Here’s the list of all the Sanrio character single plush and bundle options available in this holiday collection:

Candy Cane Kuromi Plush – $36

Candy Cane Kuromi with Holiday Dress – $49.50

Candy Cane Kuromi with Holiday Sleeper – $49.50

Evergreen Cinnamoroll Plush – $36

Evergreen Cinnamoroll with Holiday Sleeper – $49.50

Evergreen Cinnamoroll with Holiday Suit – $54

Merry My Melody – $36

Merry My Melody with Holiday Dress – $49.50

Red Bow Hello Kitty Plush – $34

Red Bow Hello Kitty with Holiday Sleeper – $47.50

Red Bow Hello Kitty and Snowy Tiny Chum with Hello Kitty Holiday Dress – $62.50

Snowy Tiny Chum Plush – $15

And here’s how they all look:

Evergreen Cinnamoroll Evergreen Cinnamoroll Evergreen Cinnamoroll Candy Cane Kuromi Candy Cane Kuromi Candy Cane Kuromi Merry My Melody Merry My Melody

Red Bow Hello Kitty Red Bow Hello Kitty Red Bow Hello Kitty Red Bow Hello Kitty Images via Build-a-Bear

We saw a similar collection already appear at Build-a-Bear. In August 2024, it added Halloween versions of Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and Pompompurin. In that situation, Cinnamoroll had a candy corn appearance, while Pompompurin was a zombie.

The Holiday versions of Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and My Melody are now part of the Build-a-Bear Sanrio line.

