Crush Your Fitness And Health Goals with SIMPLE (LIMITED 60% Off Deal!)

Tired of complex diets and overwhelming workout plans? Simple App stands out as a refreshing alternative, offering science-backed, personalized coaching to help adults form a winning mindset. With over 17 million downloads and a stellar AppStore rating of 4.7 stars, Simple has been winning hearts by revolutionizing health and wellness. Use code “SIMPLEDEAL” to save 60% off Simple today!

Transforming Lives With Personalized AI Coaching

Based on your Body Mass Index, lifestyle, eating habits, and workout goals, Simple App generates a simple diet and workout plan. The App monitors your progress gradually and behaves like a non-judgmental partner-cum-coach.

To keep the track of your nutrition in meals, Simple allows convenient food logging through voice or photo. The progress charts are visually appealing and keep the users on track.

Image via Simple App

Avo – The AI Coach

Avo is the AI-powered personal wellness coach that’s accessible around the clock in Simple. Designed with input from top experts in nutrition, behavioral change, digital health, and medicine, Avo answers your health questions and provides personalized recommendations. Avo’s intuitive design means the more you interact, the more it understands your habits and needs, making it an invaluable tool for lasting health improvements.

Image via Simple App

See How Real People Like You Are Achieving Their Goals

Disclaimer: Real simple users are featured below who have been compensated for their honest testimonials. Results may vary.

One of the Simple users, Laci Gilbert, expressed her satisfaction, saying, “I am at no risk of diabetes and heart diseases.” She recently shed 86 pounds in 12 months and thanked Simple for providing the blueprints and helping her out.

Image via Simple App

Danielle Broadway was successful in losing 42 pounds in 5 months using Simple.

Image via Simple App

Chris Prahl took the time to share his journey of losing 45 pounds in 6 months through a Facebook post in Simple App Group.

Image via Simple App

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy