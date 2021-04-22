Over the last year-plus, we’ve all had to find ways to keep ourselves entertained and, if we’re lucky, even challenged. I’m incredibly jealous of anyone who’s spent quarantine learning a new skill or doing some sort of self-improvement, but I never could have imagined something as creative as what Anna Chojnicka created out of her boredom: banana art.

Yes while we were all making bread out of our bananas, this woman was making ART.

The Washington Post described the inspiration for her hobby:

Anna Chojnicka was bored as she quarantined last year in her London apartment because of a suspected case of covid-19. She was so bored that she absent-mindedly picked up a banana on her kitchen table and started running her fork along the outside of the peel. The dark lines that appeared on the peel looked interesting to her, and she watched as the marks gradually got darker. She continued doodling and was soon fascinated. She drew eyes, a nose and a mouth and — satisfied with how it looked — decided to see how far she could go with it.

Chojnicka’s art looks like it could be inked onto the banana skins, but the effect comes from bruising. When the banana’s skin becomes damaged, it oxidizes, and the oxygen breaks down the cell walls, turning it black—or, as Chojnicka is able to play with, various shades of black, brown, gold, orange, and even pink, she says.

Chojnicka told WaPo that she hasn’t missed a day since she first started over a year ago, and her art ranges from cute doodles to impressive portraits and everything in between. She also told the outlet that she eats the bananas after taking a photo, so as not to be wasteful. So (inevitable complex and necessary but also buzzkill conversations about the ecological impact of a globalized agricultural economy aside) this makes for some pretty fantastic Earth Day art.

Check out Chojnicka’s daily banana art on Instagram @banana_bruiser. (via the Washington Post)

What did you all see out there today?

