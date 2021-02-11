Brooklyn Nine-Nine to End With 10 Episodes to Wrap Up Final Season

After an impressive eight seasons, NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be ending.

The Hollywood Reporter has shared that the popular cop-drama series will get ten episodes to end its final season before cruising into the sunset.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, cop media has been changing, at least on the surface, and a show like Brooklyn Nine-Nine has tried its best to adapt to the changing climate. But this is a harder bridge to cross because no matter how you spin it, the show is still part of “copaganda”

“The writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward,” star Andy Samberg said previously when asked about the subject. “[Everyone is] discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally OK about? I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge.”

We will have ten more episodes to see how it wraps it together. I do think that it’s important to see the characters we know and love get a good send-off, so I’m glad they’ll still have some space to maneuver.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” Dan Goor, one of the co-creators said. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned. I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been one of the jewels in our comedy crown. It’s had an incredible run across not one but two networks, garnered widespread acclaim and captured the hearts of fans all over the world,” said Universal Studio Group chairman Pearlena Igbokwe. “We extend our deepest gratitude to Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and our entire wonderful ensemble, and our amazingly talented writers, producers and crew. And a special thanks to our brilliant showrunner Dan Goor, who could have rested on his laurels after season one but never took his foot off the hilarious gas pedal. B99, it’s been NOICE!”

It has been noice and good for everyone that the show made it this far, especially after it was canceled by Fox and saved following fan campaigns. I hope that the legacy of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, despite everything, is that it is possible to have fun cop characters that address the police system. Sadly, unless there is a storyline about dismantling the system it will never reach the levels of progressivism that even Brooklyn Nine-Nine wants to reach.

Cool, cool, cool.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

