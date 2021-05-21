Things We Saw Today: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Delivers a Teaser Trailer Promising a “Blaze of Glory”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is ending, but it at least is going out in the best spot, right after the Summer Olympics, and they have released a teaser to celebrate what is coming up.

“We can think of nothing more deserving than giving [this spot] to the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Susan Rovner, head of Streaming at NBC said. “This is a beloved show and we wanted to give it a slot where it had access to the biggest possible audience.”

The teaser mostly highlights the running gags throughout the series, interspersed with interviews from the cast talking about how much they have all loved working on the show. It does end with a little bit of new footage, but mostly I think it is just enjoying bringing everything to an end.

Many were wondering if the show would continue to be a “police show” in light of the Black Lives Matter protests, but it seems from the teaser that the precinct is in tow for the end of the journey. We shall see how the blaze of glory burns!

Allison Mack will be sentenced for her role in the NXIVM sex cult in late June. (via Variety)

“People either read them quickly, or listen and hear half of it. They are feeling that we’re saying: ‘You don’t need the mask anymore.’ That’s not what the CDC said,” Fauci said. “They said: If you are vaccinated, you can feel safe — that you will not get infected either outdoors or indoors. It did not explicitly say that unvaccinated people should abandon their masks.” (via NBC)

Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium training and we are SPEECHLESS. 😮 #USClassic@Simone_Biles @OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/S9YsasXoXu — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) May 21, 2021

“In addition to videogames and novels, the Legend of Drizzt has action figures, Magic: The Gathering cards, Funko POP figures, Halloween costumes, t-shirts, replica scimitars, and more. A live-action TV show is in development with eOne entertainment and a movie starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, and Justice Smith is in production.” (via io9)

What will it mean when Dave Bautista leaves Guardians? (via Inverse)

A House GOP candidate in Wyoming says he impregnated a 14 y/o when he was 18. “She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”https://t.co/KZNKD5TzH7 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2021

