Broadway Pays Homage to Musical Theater Icon Stephen Sondheim

Few names are more revered or beloved in musical theater than Stephen Sondheim. The legendary composer and lyricist revolutionized the genre, creating an enormous body of work the likes of which are simply unparalleled. Sondheim had a hand in the greatest musicals of the past century, from his early work writing lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy, to his genre-defining shows Company, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Assassins, and many more.

Sondheim passed away yesterday at 91 years old, leaving a legacy that includes nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys. And more than that, Sondheim had a reputation as a thoughtful and generous artist and a consummate gentleman. Stars of stage and film paid homage to Sondheim on social media, remembering the titan of Broadway. May his memory be a blessing.

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021

Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations. Your contribution to theatre will never be equalled. – ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) November 26, 2021

A giant of the stage is gone, but his work will live with us forever. Isn’t it lovely how artists can capture us? Thank you for The Hat, Steve. #ChildrenandArt https://t.co/lbNOntzTJN — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 26, 2021

Rest In Peace Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/qzWUQEcYfM — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) November 27, 2021

& last week, when I wrote him to say his ears must be burning from the countless Sondheim kindnesses being shared from the generations of writers he mentored, he wrote this in reply.

Steve: you repaid your debt to Oscar 1000 times over. We love you. I love you. THANK YOU. -LMM pic.twitter.com/6aeHW4CWFH — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Today

The world was just an address

A place for me to live in

No better than alright

But here you are

And what was just a world… is a star

Tonight -Stephen Sondheim https://t.co/Gsudtf5RJx pic.twitter.com/kIbkkFTHgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 27, 2021

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

“Thanks for everything we did /Everything that's past /Everything's that's over/Too fast. /None of it was wasted. /All of it will last:/ Everything that’s here and now and us together!”https://t.co/mr6KbrgJKp — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) November 26, 2021

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

He influenced all of us, whether we knew it or not. Rest In Peace. You were a gift to this world ♥️ #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/ajM0oU7zSQ — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) November 26, 2021

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021

RIP legend, icon, greatest composer Mr. Stephen Sondheim! The angels must be singing sir…..Godspeed! Thank you for leaving an incredible legacy ❤️❤️❤️https://t.co/k2qKxLjqHY — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 27, 2021

Goodbye dear sir. We will spend our lives trying to make you proud. #stephensondheim — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) November 26, 2021

Pacific Overtures with the great master himself. What an honor it was to perform your work. RIP Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/5MI2Y1JBLM — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 27, 2021

When I was 12 years old and going through a really hard time at home, I wrote a letter to my hero, Stephen Sondheim. I asked him for advice about a musical I was writing and enclosed a lengthy synopsis. I will never forget the day in January when I went to the mailbox pic.twitter.com/Pqsx1uT0sN — Hannah Jack (@HannahKJack) November 26, 2021

I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical. Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021

He wrote me a wonderful permission letter to use “Old Friends” in American Gods. I avoided meeting him (failed only once) and refused dinner because I didn’t have many heroes. Now I’ve got one less. Thank you Stephen Sondheim so much. pic.twitter.com/soRo4G2ZFU — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 26, 2021

(image: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

