Broadway Pays Homage to Musical Theater Icon Stephen Sondheim

Nov 27th, 2021
 

Stephen Sondheim Freedom Of The City Photocall

Few names are more revered or beloved in musical theater than Stephen Sondheim. The legendary composer and lyricist revolutionized the genre, creating an enormous body of work the likes of which are simply unparalleled. Sondheim had a hand in the greatest musicals of the past century, from his early work writing lyrics for West Side Story and Gypsy, to his genre-defining shows Company, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, Assassins, and many more.

Sondheim passed away yesterday at 91 years old, leaving a legacy that includes nine Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and eight Grammys. And more than that, Sondheim had a reputation as a thoughtful and generous artist and a consummate gentleman. Stars of stage and film paid homage to Sondheim on social media, remembering the titan of Broadway. May his memory be a blessing.

