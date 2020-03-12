comScore

Broadway Shows Are Closed Until April to Limit Coronavirus Spread

By Rachel LeishmanMar 12th, 2020, 5:26 pm

To limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that he is banning public gatherings of over 500 and reducing the occupancy of venues that hold under 500 people. While that seemingly meant that Broadway could carry on in a limited capacity, he made a separate rule for the Great White Way: Shows are suspended until April 12th.

Closing the shows is just a responsible precaution that could limit the virus’s spread, but for theater employees, the economic aspect is the hard part. For so many, that is their only source of income, and this is a huge economic decision for the city—one that will, of course, have the biggest impact on the most financially vulnerable. I’m just worried for those who rely on that income and what this closure will do for them.

The last time, in recent history, that Broadway was closed was following the events of September 11th, and even then, the theaters were opened again on the 13th. So, being closed for a full month, meaning that employees of the theater will not have a source of income? It’s going to be a tough time.

Many online are already discussing what this could mean—sharing the last show they saw (mine was Company on Monday), or just talking about what this means for Broadway as a whole. We’ll be watching closely to see what this means for those affected.

Stay safe out there, wash your hands, and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.

