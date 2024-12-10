‘An absolute joke’: Trump’s Meet The Press interview is destroyed by the internet

From revealing that he still just has “concepts of a plan” with healthcare to reaffirming his stance on tariffs, Donald Trump’s Meet the Press interview disappointed social media users.

The one-hour interview from NBC News became an avenue for Trump to discuss his plans for his second term as the president-elect. When asked by host Kristen Welker about his plans for healthcare, Trump confirmed a majority of Democrat voters’ fears—that he still has no plan in place. He reiterated that he had “concepts of a plan that would be better.” It’s unknown how that plan is going to be superior to the Affordable Care Act. Unfortunately for Americans, all will be revealed gradually as the president-elect ad libs his healthcare plan.

Social media users were largely dissatisfied with Trump’s answer. One Twitter user wrote, “This electorate is an absolute joke.” Another would point out that the plan from Trump is, “Trust me, bro.” Needless to say, social media was having a field day with Trump’s lack of a plan.

Perhaps the most laughable part of the interview was when Trump claimed that he “saved” the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare/ACA). Despite having called it “lousy” during the interview, Trump believes that he made the ACA functional. Even other social media users had pointed out this ironic part of the interview.

Evidently, Trump has a longstanding history of promising better healthcare without putting his plans to light. Although Republicans put forward “Trumpcare,” or the American Healthcare Act of 2017, it didn’t pass the Senate. Trump didn’t just fail to present a good alternative, but he also threatened to repeal the ACA throughout his first term.

Most notably, the former Trump administration challenged the constitutionality of the ACA through the Supreme Court. In other words, Trump isn’t the ACA’s savior. He tried to get it repealed before he left the White House.

