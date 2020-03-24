Brie Larson Knowing The Princess Bride by Heart Is a Mood

There are some movies that just stay with us, even as we get older. For many, The Princess Bride is one of those movies, and Brie Larson is one of us. When asked what movies she watched over and over again as a child, the Oscar winner responded with The Princess Bride without missing a beat, and also said that Indiana Jones was pretty high up there. Same, Brie. Same.

Now, the video in question isn’t new. It came out during press for Captain Marvel, but I guess because the world needs a bit of joy, The Hollywood Reporter decided to reshare Larson saying “as you wish,” for the culture.

What I love about this entire thing is that it has spawned an online request for a remake of The Princess Bride, but with Larson playing Westley. As someone who fell in love with Cary Elwes as a kid, watching him bring Westley to life, I have to admit, I’d love to see Brie Larson try to tackle the Dread Pirate Roberts herself.

cool cool coooool cool cool I’d kill to see @brielarson play Westley in a remake of Princess Bride. My god that would be good. https://t.co/QdI0iYZbWU — Phoebe, but social distancing (@encyclophoebia) March 24, 2020

Can’t wait to watch @brielarson and @gemma_chan in the lesbian Princess Bride of my dreams pic.twitter.com/ZMkgcZZq6u — New Year, Gayer Nic (@CloneNic) April 1, 2019

I need a remake of The Princess Bride and I need Brie Larson to play Westley. pic.twitter.com/7FcogYitoQ — 🔱⭐ Kaily Russell ⭐🔱 (@BadWolfKaily) March 12, 2019

I’m watching the princess bride and I can’t stop imagining brie larson as westley pic.twitter.com/wfeXZ8Bnlj — Mindy (@MindyTheDyke) March 29, 2019

Brie Larson as Westley in a Princess Bride remake…. I would like to see itpic.twitter.com/iCop5c2d3x — Tiphany 👅 #PositivityGang (@BrieisTea) November 16, 2019

princess bride but it’s with gemma chan and brie larson pic.twitter.com/NMEjAabDTh — jorene (@caroljessceo) April 1, 2019

remake the princess bride with brie larson as westley and gemma chan as princess buttercup pic.twitter.com/fk2s0DgSj6 — 🖤 (@samjunipero) February 16, 2019

i need a remake of The Princess Bride but with @brielarson as Westley and @TessaThompson_x as Inigo Montoya pic.twitter.com/l7sTgUnBx3 — Tyler Rose ✨ (@TylerRose1516) April 24, 2019

Can that be what we get out of all this? Brie Larson set to star as Westley in a remake of The Princess Bride? That’s the only kind of remake I will take, please and thank you.

