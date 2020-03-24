comScore

Brie Larson Knowing The Princess Bride by Heart Is a Mood

By Rachel LeishmanMar 24th, 2020, 4:28 pm

Brie Larson

There are some movies that just stay with us, even as we get older. For many, The Princess Bride is one of those movies, and Brie Larson is one of us. When asked what movies she watched over and over again as a child, the Oscar winner responded with The Princess Bride without missing a beat, and also said that Indiana Jones was pretty high up there. Same, Brie. Same.

Now, the video in question isn’t new. It came out during press for Captain Marvel, but I guess because the world needs a bit of joy, The Hollywood Reporter decided to reshare Larson saying “as you wish,” for the culture.

What I love about this entire thing is that it has spawned an online request for a remake of The Princess Bride, but with Larson playing Westley. As someone who fell in love with Cary Elwes as a kid, watching him bring Westley to life, I have to admit, I’d love to see Brie Larson try to tackle the Dread Pirate Roberts herself.

Can that be what we get out of all this? Brie Larson set to star as Westley in a remake of The Princess Bride? That’s the only kind of remake I will take, please and thank you.

(image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

