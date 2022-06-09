Aww, Brie Larson Just Called Iman Vellani the ‘Best Marvel’

Brie Larson brought Carol Danvers to life in the film Captain Marvel and her subsequent appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But she’s not the only Marvel on the Avengers team. With her introduction into the MCU in Ms. Marvel, fans have now gotten to meet Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, and it’s been great to see how so many have flocked to her story. Kamala is special for a lot of reasons. She’s making history as the first Pakistani-American Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she’s a fangirl of the Avengers in the context of the show (and it helps that Vellani is also a superfan of the franchise).

But the hero that Kamala Khan loves most of all is Captain Marvel, and it seems as if Vellani loves Brie Larson just as much as her fictional counterpart. She showed her love for Larson in her now-infamous low-score review of Captain Marvel on Letterboxd, where she wrote, “These stars are not for Brie Larson, I will sacrifice my own life…for Brie Larson.” Vellani’s own love for Larson and Kamala’s love for Carol are going to come to a head soon because there will be a meet-up between the two. So, it’s no surprise that both Vellani and Larson have already spoken to each other, and now we have a sweet image of the two of them thanks to Brie Larson’s post.

Larson took to social media to share an image of herself and Vellani with the caption “From our first Zoom, I knew she’d be the best Marvel #msmarvel #captainmarvel” as the two are getting ready to show up together in the upcoming film The Marvels from director Nia DaCosta.

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have also taken to welcoming Vellani to the Marvel world on social media. Shang-Chi and the and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu shared a post, writing, “I’m so unbelievably proud of this young woman. Welcome to the MCU #MsMarvel! People are going to be watching you for a long, long time.”

I'm so unbelievably proud of this young woman. Welcome to the MCU #MsMarvel! People are going to be watching you for a long, long time. https://t.co/KxXN4NESwv — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) June 8, 2022

Iman Vellani shines in Ms. Marvel and brings Kamala Khan to life in a way that is exactly what her comic counterpart would want, and we can’t wait to see where her Marvel journey takes her.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

