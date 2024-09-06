‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will finally change a series mainstay

Bridgerton has always guaranteed a trip to a lavish Regency-era world, with balls and ballgowns galore. Season four, though, is looking to shake things up by taking us out of pastel-colored spring and embracing the warm tones of fall instead.

That’s right, pastels are out and rich tones of copper, orange, and red are in! As the series shifts its focus to the second eldest Bridgerton, Benedict, showrunner Jess Brownell has stated that they are changing things up a bit. Whenever we have entered the world of Bridgerton it has always been in the spring, with cherry blossoms and wisteria in full bloom at all times although, in reality, those two plants flower months apart. Eh, it’s fiction and it’s so pretty!

The reason for the tradition is that this is the start of the courting season, with the notable families heading back to London after the winter months as the young ladies of the Ton are once again thrust onto the marriage mart like chicks scrambling out of their eggs. That’s set to change though, with Benedict meeting his “Cinderella,” Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), at a different time of the year. Brownell teased the change in seasons in an interview with the LA Times, saying,

“You might be getting a different season from Bridgerton. We always live in this perpetual spring in Bridgerton, but we’re playing around with the idea of fall … for the first time.”

The showrunner stated that this decision was made for a few reasons, some to do with the story but others to do with practicality. The fourth season’s shooting schedule will be in the fall, so it makes sense to just run with that rather than fight it. Though this will mean a shift in the iconic color scheme of the show, Brownell assures fans, “It’s still going to be just as lush and colorful, but just more in those warm fall colors instead of the pastels. There will still be some pastels, so it won’t look like a totally different show. I’ll give you that.”

Are you excited to see a change-up in the next season? Let us know!

