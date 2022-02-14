Bridgerton chose violence on this, the horniest day of the year, to drop an official teaser for their second season. Well done, social team. Well done, indeed.

The teaser doesn’t show much, but just hearing Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown is enough to make a smile appear on my face.

We see our major returning players: Adjoa Andoh and her amazing eyebrows as Lady Danbury; the majestically dressed Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte; the Featherington matriarch domina Polly Walker as Portia, Baroness Featherington; and of course, all the many, many Bridgerton siblings.

That also includes Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who is now a Duchess and finally got that baby she was willing to assault her husband for.

But that story, thankfully, is gone, and we are moving on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), who we hope has gotten a major personality upgrade since last time.

As we’ve shared before, this season will explore Antony attempting to become serious by courting and marrying a respectable woman. Now that he has been dumped by his opera singer girlfriend and spent ages getting in the way of his sister’s happiness, it is time for him to marry.

His target? The younger sister of Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). However, Kate doesn’t believe that Anthony is worthy of her sister, and the two butt heads constantly throughout the struggle for love and marriage.

With the delicious Regé-Jean Page not returning, it is up to the remaining male cast members to really put in the work to make us swoon. Bathtub scenes have been teased, but we need more than one when we can easily stream The Witcher and get an even better one.

In case you missed it, the teaser also reminds us that it is Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington who is secretly Lady Whistledown and being a Regency Era Regina George, spreading gossip and chaos in the air.

We respect the hustle, but considering that her best friend and the Queen are both interested in finding out who she is, there is a lot at risk for our Gossip Girl.

The series returns March 25.

(image: Netflix/Screenshot)

