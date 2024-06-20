Why Would ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Deny Us This Hozier Cover?

Every so often you hear a cover of a song that hits you harder than the original. It’s happened to me with Glee (Blaine’s cover of “Teenage Dream”!) and lately with Bridgerton doing classical covers of pop songs like Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams.”
But what if I told you we could’ve gotten a cover of a Hozier song this season?
With Bridgerton season 3, we got pop song covers like “Cheap Thrills” (Sia) and “Yellow” (Coldplay) by Vitamin String Quartet, “Jealous” (Nick Jonas) by Shimmer, “POV” (Ariana Grande) by Strings from Paris, “Thunder” (Imagine Dragons) by Thomas Mercier, and of course, “Give Me Everything” (Pitbull) by Archer Marsh, amongst others.
Fans have stumbled upon a new behind-the-scenes video that suggests a cover of “Take Me To Church” by Hozier could’ve been in Bridgerton season 3!
The BTS video from actor Victor Alli, who plays John Stirling, Earl of Kilmartin, in season 3, shows him and Hannah Dodd (Francesca) practicing their ball dance moves on a string cover of the beloved Hozier song. “Take Me To Church.”
Fans on X had a lot of feelings about having missed out on this soulful cover of the song, which seems to be a perfect for THE dance moment the lead Bridgerton couple has every season. Can you imagine John and Francesca dancing to this song?
Some fans suspect that maybe this is one of the many songs they would’ve tried on for the season. And maybe they’re saving it for Francesca’s season!
Book readers know that what we saw of Francesca and her Earl in Season 3 isn’t the end of this Bridgerton sibling’s story. There’s more coming, and if Francesca’s reaction to the arrival of John’s cousin, Michaela Stirling (who is Michael Stirling in the books) is any indication, we might get a queer romance when her season arrives.
And if that’s the case, then “Take Me To Church” by Hozier could just be the perfect song for that season!
We hope the Bridgerton powers that be are listening!