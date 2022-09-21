Brendan Fraser, ‘Batgirl’ Villain Firefly, Has Some Thoughts on the Movie’s Cancellation

Many, myself included, are still bitter about the cancellation of the HBO Max Batgirl film. Among the many things we were robbed of getting to see was Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly. During the press tour for his upcoming film The Whale, the Canadian-American actor talked about the sudden cancellation.

First, during a press junket, when he and his co-star were asked what they were going to do next, Fraser said, “Batgirl. Oh,” not missing a beat and still showing he had the comedic charm that made him such an appealing leading man in the first place. He causes his co-star to burst out laughing; it is just a delightful moment.

Brendan Fraser jokes about Batgirl's cancellation in interview for The Whale pic.twitter.com/GZmMbiBtQu — DC Daily (@DCU_CORE) September 12, 2022

Then, during a Variety studio interview, he was asked how he felt about the decision to scrap the film. “It’s disappointing,” he said. “The fans really wanted to see this film made. I was there. Leslie Grace is a dynamo.” He continued to explain that the movie was shot and developed for a smaller screen (due to its HBO Max exclusive release), with the film being the canary in the coal mine for the back-and-forth between theatrical vs. streaming service releases.

Brendan Fraser calls the Warner Bros. Discovery decision to cancel ‘BATGIRL’ “disappointing”:



“The fans really wanted to see this film made. Leslie Grace is a dynamo…” pic.twitter.com/AB1qh6GOlL — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 12, 2022

It will forever suck to see Batgirl gone, and due to the legal issues, likely gone forever. It is a miscalculation that I doubt Warner Bros. expected, especially as their other films, The Flash and Don’t Worry Darling, continue to get overshadowed by drama. Right now, they are putting a lot of weight on Black Adam to carry them into the next phase of DC films. The Rock many not break, but it is a lot for just one star.

(featured image: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

