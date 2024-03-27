We Couldn’t Be More Excited for This ‘Boy Kills World’ Voice Actor Casting Choice

Get your tickets ready, as the upcoming Boy Kills World movie is coming to American theaters next month. On top of that, a very famous and beloved animation voice actor recently got confirmed as part of the cast.

Directed by Moritz Mohr, Boy Kills World is an action thriller movie set to release on April 26, 2024, in the United States. The premise centers on a character named Boy, a deaf man who learns how to become a professional killer after his family is murdered. The movie was originally shown during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and is now set for international release.

When Lionsgate released the trailer for the film, viewers were delighted to hear that the inner voice of Bill Skarsgård’s character Boy will be played by none other than the legendary H. Jon Benjamin. As many fans will know, Benjamin is a big deal in the adult animation industry. He’s voiced beloved characters like Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, Sterling Archer from Archer, Carl from Family Guy, and more.

The inner voice character in the film is the protagonist’s inner motivation, which came from a video game he played in childhood. This inner voice gives him motivation and strength to persevere against the odds. The Boy is deaf and cannot speak, so he relies on this inner voice to make sense of the violence and chaos, akin to a conductor for an orchestra of bloodshed.

Skarsgård, who played Pennywise in the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King’s It, is set to play the protagonist Boy. The rest of the casting includes Jessica Rothe (June 27), Michelle Dockery (Melanie van der Koy), Brett Gelman (Gideon van der Koy), Isaiah Mustafa (Benny), Andrew Koji (Basho), Famke Janssen (Hilda van der Koy), Sharlto Copley (Glen van der Koy), Yayan Ruhian (shaman), and Quinn Copeland (Mina).

Currently, reviews for Boy Kills World are respectable, as its Rotten Tomatoes score is sitting at 71% as of writing. As noted by Games Radar, director Mohr was hugely influenced by anime, manga, video games, and Asian cinema. Much of his love for these art forms went into the film’s visual style, which is intended to be a hybrid between stylized graphic novel flair and gritty action movie cinema.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie had a fairly turbulent production journey due to COVID-19 but was finally shot in February of 2022, in Cape Town, South Africa. We’re pumped up for this film to finally hit theaters.

This is one film action fans won’t want to miss out on. Plus, it’s bound to be funny seeing Pennywise going ham on bad guys.

(featured image: Raimi Productions)

