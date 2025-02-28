Phish, Noah Kahan and Sturgill Simpson to headline 2025 Bourbon and Beyond festival: How to buy tickets, full lineup

The Bourbon and Beyond Festival is coming to the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. The festival will be held from- September 11 to 14, and the lineup is jam packed with incredible artists! Keep on reading to see how you buy tickets and the full lineup!

Bourbon and Beyond festival tickets 2025

Fans can now purchase tickets to the Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on what kind of ticket you buy. Four-day passes are available, but festival attendees can also purchase a one-day ticket for either Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. There are also VIP tickets available for purchase.

As of right now, the cheapest general admission four-day pass is being sold for $677, while the VIP four-day pass is going for $842. Fans with VIP tickets will get access to a priority entry spot for VIP ticket holders along with private restroom access and viewing spots.

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets for the Bourbon and Beyond Festival 2025 on StubHub.

Bourbon and Beyond festival lineup 2025

Phish

Noah Kahan

Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson

The Lumineers

Jack White

Benson Boone

Alabama Shakes

Cage the Elephant

Khruangbin

Megan Moroney

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Rilo Kiley

The Goo Goo Dolls

Vance Joy

Third Eye Blind

Lake Street Dive

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band

Myles Smith

Foreigner

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Joe Bonamassa

Pixies

Dylan Gossett

TV on the Radio

The Teskey Brothers

Flatland Cavalry

Waxahatchee

Dashboard Confessional

Blues Traveler

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Collective Soul

Trampled By Turtles

Muscadine Bloodline

Guster

49 Winchester

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Colbie Caillat

Iron & Wine

Morgan Wade

Lawrence

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Julian Baker & Torres

Dawes

Gavin Degraw

Gin Blossoms

Spin Doctors

The Hold Steady

Switchfoot

Robert Cray Band

John Waite

Michael Marcagi

Austin Snell

Matt Maltese

Ashe

St. Lucia

The Waterboys

Blind Melon

Old 97’s

10,000 Maniacs

Josiah and the Bonnevilles

Bonny Light Horseman

Squirrel Nut Zippers

Marc Cohn

The Baseball Project

The Paper Kites

Redferrin

Kolby Cooper

Jade Bird

The Ocean Blue

The 502s

Nolan Taylor

Marshall Crenshaw

Madison Ryann Ward

Waylon Wyatt

Bayker Blankenship

Idkhow

The Heavy Heavy

Darren Kiely

NRBQ

Marcy Playground

Hazlett

Certainly So

Jnah Kagen

Chance Emerson

The Band Feel

Reid Haughton

Kelsey Waldon

Miles Miller

Meg Mcree

Brit Taylor

Cale Tyson

leftover Salmon

Steep Canyon Rangers

Rhonda Vincent

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Fruition

Wonder Women of Country

Danny Paisley & Southern Grass

Michael Clevland & Jason Carter

Tophouse

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Wyatt Ellis

Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters

Jett Holden

Chatham Rabbits

Thunder & Rain

Emily Scott Robinson

Gooseberry

Sullvn

Axel & Lolo

