Phish, Noah Kahan and Sturgill Simpson to headline 2025 Bourbon and Beyond festival: How to buy tickets, full lineup

The Bourbon and Beyond Festival is coming to the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. The festival will be held from- September 11 to 14, and the lineup is jam packed with incredible artists! Keep on reading to see how you buy tickets and the full lineup!
Bourbon and Beyond festival tickets 2025
Fans can now purchase tickets to the Bourbon and Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on what kind of ticket you buy. Four-day passes are available, but festival attendees can also purchase a one-day ticket for either Thursday, Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. There are also VIP tickets available for purchase.
As of right now, the cheapest general admission four-day pass is being sold for $677, while the VIP four-day pass is going for $842. Fans with VIP tickets will get access to a priority entry spot for VIP ticket holders along with private restroom access and viewing spots.
Bourbon and Beyond festival lineup 2025
- Phish
- Noah Kahan
- Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson
- The Lumineers
- Jack White
- Benson Boone
- Alabama Shakes
- Cage the Elephant
- Khruangbin
- Megan Moroney
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Rilo Kiley
- The Goo Goo Dolls
- Vance Joy
- Third Eye Blind
- Lake Street Dive
- Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band
- Myles Smith
- Foreigner
- Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- Joe Bonamassa
- Pixies
- Dylan Gossett
- TV on the Radio
- The Teskey Brothers
- Flatland Cavalry
- Waxahatchee
- Dashboard Confessional
- Blues Traveler
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Collective Soul
- Trampled By Turtles
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Guster
- 49 Winchester
- Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Colbie Caillat
- Iron & Wine
- Morgan Wade
- Lawrence
- Sammy Rae & The Friends
- Julian Baker & Torres
- Dawes
- Gavin Degraw
- Gin Blossoms
- Spin Doctors
- The Hold Steady
- Switchfoot
- Robert Cray Band
- John Waite
- Michael Marcagi
- Austin Snell
- Matt Maltese
- Ashe
- St. Lucia
- The Waterboys
- Blind Melon
- Old 97’s
- 10,000 Maniacs
- Josiah and the Bonnevilles
- Bonny Light Horseman
- Squirrel Nut Zippers
- Marc Cohn
- The Baseball Project
- The Paper Kites
- Redferrin
- Kolby Cooper
- Jade Bird
- The Ocean Blue
- The 502s
- Nolan Taylor
- Marshall Crenshaw
- Madison Ryann Ward
- Waylon Wyatt
- Bayker Blankenship
- Idkhow
- The Heavy Heavy
- Darren Kiely
- NRBQ
- Marcy Playground
- Hazlett
- Certainly So
- Jnah Kagen
- Chance Emerson
- The Band Feel
- Reid Haughton
- Kelsey Waldon
- Miles Miller
- Meg Mcree
- Brit Taylor
- Cale Tyson
- leftover Salmon
- Steep Canyon Rangers
- Rhonda Vincent
- AJ Lee & Blue Summit
- Fruition
- Wonder Women of Country
- Danny Paisley & Southern Grass
- Michael Clevland & Jason Carter
- Tophouse
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
- Wyatt Ellis
- Caleb Caudle & The Sweet Critters
- Jett Holden
- Chatham Rabbits
- Thunder & Rain
- Emily Scott Robinson
- Gooseberry
- Sullvn
- Axel & Lolo
Published: Feb 28, 2025 03:12 am