Jennifer L. Armentrout’s ‘Born of Blood and Ash’ Has a New Release Date

One of the most exciting fantasy series right now is the Flesh and Fire series by author Jennifer L. Armentrout. The fourth book in the series, Born of Blood and Ash, just got a new release date—here’s what you need to know.

Born of Blood and Ash will be the fourth and final installment of the Flesh and Fire series. This series is centered around a maiden, Seraphena Mierel. One of Sera’s ancestors made a deal with the Primal of Death long before her birth in a desperate attempt to protect their people, forcing her to live life as the Primal’s Consort. But Sera is a double agent, an assassin who has trained to kill the Primal her entire life. But when she actually meets him, he’s nothing like she expected, and her whole world is turned upside down.

As stated on the author’s official website, the original release date for Born of Blood and Ash was May 7, 2024, though this was changed due to extenuating circumstances. In a Facebook post, Armentrout explained that she needed more time to edit the book before publication. The new release date is now August 13, 2024. Amazon lists this as the publication date as well.

Flesh and Fire is actually a prequel/companion series for Armentrout’s Blood and Ash books, a series that follows Poppy, a Maiden who begins to question her fate and her commitment to the gods when she meets a man who sees her as more than just a symbol. But not everything is as it seems, and as Poppy begins to discover her own power, everything changes.

Born of Blood and Ash will pick up where the third book in the Flesh and Fire series, A Fire in the Flesh, left off, presumably resolving its cliffhanger and plot twists. Keep an eye out for future information on the book’s release and the official cover reveal.

