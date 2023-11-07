The fundraising auction and awareness campaign Books for Palestine kicks off today, aiming to raise money for immediate aid and the preservation of Palestinian rights and culture. Running until November 11th and featuring everything from books and book-themed gifts to professional manuscript critiques and video chats with authors like Sim Kern, Beverly Jenkins, and Huda Fahmy to name a few, this massive fundraiser is back for its second year after raising $86k for Palestine Children’s Relief Fund in 2021.

Organized by 28 volunteers from across the publishing industry (up from 16 people in 2021), Books for Palestine is expanding its efforts this year to support the Palestinian advocacy group Adalah Justice Project and the Palestine Writes Literature Festival. An organizer for Books for Palestine tells us that, along with the emergency aid from PCRF, their hope is that this auction keeps Palestine and Palestinian people in everyone’s hearts long-term.

“In the face of book bans and censorship, Books for Palestine has given me hope that the book community and publishing industry can come together and rise up against injustice,” said Haneen Oriqat, a publishing professional and one of the Palestinian organizers of the auction. “Our struggle isn’t just a fictional story to be read in novels, but a reality that we must stand strong against genocide and occupation and demand a liberated Palestine, from Gaza to the West Bank. Our auction and awareness campaign will provide aid while also continuing to amplify Palestinian voices. I am proud that we are standing on the right side of history.”

Oriqat and Hannah Moushabeck join the organizing team for this year’s auction alongside 2021 organizers Zaynah Qutubuddin and Rebecca Podos, an intentional choice to ensure the fundraiser centers Palestinian voices in decision-making efforts. This year has seen similar fundraising efforts from the book community, including Books for Turkiye and Syria in February and Books for Maui in August. Speaking to TMS, the Books for Palestine organizers confirmed they share many volunteers with other fundraising auctions, and that experience is coming into play for this newest fundraiser.

The Books for Palestine auction comes 31 days into the war between Israel and Hamas, with over 10,000 Palestinians killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza at the time of writing and countless more confirmed injured. Over 18 United Nations and non-profit agencies have called for an immediate cease-fire, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Books for Palestine is live right now on 32Auctions and runs until 11:45 PM EST on November 11th.

(featured image: Books for Palestine, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]