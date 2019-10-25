A Hero Called out Harvey Weinstein to His Face and Was Booed for It at an Event He Never Should’ve Been At

Do you know what events Harvey Weinstein should most definitely not attend, ever? Ones geared towards young performers, and especially ones where young women are performing. Actor’s Hour, which is supposedly an event meant to help up and coming artists, had Weinstein in attendance this week, and what’s wild about the entire situation is that it was seemingly okay that he stayed, but those who called out his attendance? They had to leave.

Kelly Bachman was one of the only comedians to stand up and call out the elephant in the room. She stood in front of an audience, called out Weinstein to his face (as a rape survivor), and continued to fight through a man telling her to “shut up” and getting booed by Weinstein’s crew.

Keep getting new followers today is it because my tweets are so fire? lol fuck Weinstein and thanks @ambercrollo ILY #mysecondtweet pic.twitter.com/hLjWn5VM8Y — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) October 24, 2019

The story went viral when Amber Rollo posted about the event and started to share the truth about what happened with the performers and how Weinstein was, supposedly, invited by Alexandra Laliberte (the artist who runs Actor’s Hour).

***TW Sexual Assault*** Hey everyone. You might have seen my tweet about cursing out Harvey Weinstein last night. As a rape survivor I’m so furious and sad and frustrated. Here is a thread about what happened. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

I was shocked to see him out, but not because I thought he would have shame, he is a sociopath and clearly has no shame. I’m shocked because he was invited to an event put on by and for artists. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Downtime Bar NYC, you might remember it as Mockingbird in LES, allowed this man to stay at this event put on by Actors Hour. Actors Hour and the woman who runs it Alexandra Laliberte apparently invited Harvey Weinstein. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Not only was he invited he was supported. My friend and bad ass comedian @bellykachman was performing on the show and when she went after “Freddy Krueger” SHE was booed and told to shut up. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Some people didn’t realize what was going on, some artists knew and were scared and some were outright supporting this fucking serial rapist monster. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

At the show’s intermission a woman started yelling about him being there. She was shouting and crying and seemed to be the only sane person there. SHE was kicked out. What the actual fuck?! — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Let me explain that one more time, an event that was supposed to support actors and artists invited a serial rapist who has ruined at least 87 actors lives and supported that monster over an actor in the room. They supported HIM over all the actors in the room. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

Then I went in and called him a fucking monster and told him he should disappear. His friend/body guard/goon/family member called me a cunt and I really really wanted to lunge over the table and strangle him. — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

I restrained myself, now that I’m sober I no longer throw drinks or fists. There was a woman at the table with him who gently guided me out. I don’t know who she is but I hope she is ok. Please do not support Downtime Bar or Actors Hour, the position they put us in is horrifying — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 24, 2019

According to Page Six‘s video of Zoe Stuckless, she stood up before Weinstein’s table and loudly exclaimed that no one was saying anything, and she was forced to sit five feet away from a “f**king rapist.” What’s unnerving is the fact that not only is this an event for young actors, the kind that Weinstein has allegedly preyed upon, but the event was clearly targeting those uncomfortable and removing them while Weinstein’s lackey, who called Amber Rollo a “c**t,” was fine to stay.

In a since-deleted “apology,” Actor’s Hour said that they “didn’t know” Weinstein was coming, but … why was he still allowed to stay once he was obviously sitting there? To be honest, if you wanted press, the best way to go about it was to kick Weinstein out, because now, myself (and many on Twitter) will never support the Actor’s Hour event. You value Weinstein over the safety of your performers? Great, not someone I want to associate with.

Referring to Harvey Weinstein as a producer instead of a rapist is like referring to Hitler as a painter instead of a Nazi or referring to Trump as a president instead of a rapist and a Nazi. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 25, 2019

Harvey Weinstein statement called me “downright rude.” You know what’s rude? Rape. GTFOH — Downright Rude (Amber Rollo) (@ambercrollo) October 25, 2019

calls for “civility” are often used to protect the powerful. fuck any venue who will let in a rapist & kick out talent for calling them out. where was harvey weinstein’s “civility” while he was raping? predators deserve hostility. fuck you, Downtime Bar & Actor’s Hour, NYC. — Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) October 25, 2019

In case anyone wants to ask personally why she invited Harvey Weinstein into a space with young actors..and didnt tell any of them. https://t.co/vuxHWL9Qq0 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) October 25, 2019

I know there is a general conversation floating around about “paying their dues” and still having the right to their freedom or whatever other bullshit you want to say but Harvey Weinstein is accused of being a rapist and a disgraced “Hollywood Mogul” (as so many news outlets still insist on calling him), but I have to say, I personally would have called him so much worse to his face if I’d been there, so it’s hard to fault the comparatively civil women who stood up against him.

