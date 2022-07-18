Sometimes, you just want a cute show to put on and watch so you can forget about life’s problems, and Boo, Bitch fits that perfectly. The new Netflix series takes us through the final weeks of high school for Erika (Lana Candor) and Gia (Zoe Colletti). The two best friends aren’t really that outgoing and refuse to put themselves into the limelight. So, when they both get to go to a party for once, Erika’s parents are so happy that they are willing to drive the two so they can get drunk and not worry about it. What ends up happening is that Erika wakes up the next morning to find that she was killed by a moose falling on her, and now she has to quickly find out what her unfinished business is in enough time before her body decomposes and she ends up stuck as a ghost, haunting those around her.

Typical high school stuff! But what is so absolutely amazing about the series is that we see these two friends trying to live the life they’re losing to the fullest, and it isn’t perfect. Erika and Gia both make mistakes, but they’re less worried about how they’re going to come across to their friends in school and more interested in the life they might not get to have with each other and it is an incredibly heartwarming thing to watch.

Friendship and love

What’s really at the core of Boo, Bitch comes from Gia and Erika’s relationship. The two were friends before the party and before the ghostly aspect of their lives, and they’ll stay friends even after it is over. Erika tries to finally put herself out there with Jake C. (Mason Versaw), and while she gets to date him, she’s so wrapped up in “being remembered” that she forgets to stay true to who she really is and it puts her relationships to the test.

Especially her friendship with Gia. It’s always been them against the world, and while the two are easily forgettable by their high school friends, to each other, they were important. And sure, everyone thought Erika’s name was Helen Who, but she had Gia for everything. And when that’s tested, it all becomes a question of who Erika really is.

Don’t waste the time you have

Sure, the end of high school now feels like just the beginning of your life for those of us who have been gone for a while, but when you’re the one finishing your schooling, it can feel like the end of life as you know it, and sure, yes, the show does have a ghost element to it, but the message is still clear: Don’t waste the time you have. Gia and Erika spend their entire high school life afraid of putting themselves out there. They don’t want to be hurt, and so then when it comes to their last few weeks, they’re trying to throw everything in at once because they feel like it is the only chance they have left.

So yes, leaving high school isn’t as dire as figuring out what your unfinished business is before your corpse decomposes, but still. Boo, Bitch is on Netflix now and I highly recommend it!

(featured image: Netflix)

