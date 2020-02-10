Things We Saw Today: It’s Just a Collection of Us All Being in Love With Bong Joon Ho
Bong Joon Ho did so well at this local awards show!
There comes a time in all our lives when we watch our first Bong Joon Ho movie and realize that he f**king rules. For me, it was my journey into Snowpiercer for the first time and truly losing all sense of self and questioning everything about society. Mainly how babies are the best.
But last night, the Bong Hive, as we all collectively call ourselves now, “ate well.” Meaning Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars, and watching as he collectively just kept wanting to go to the bar had me screaming at my television. It also was part of his whole vibe of the night, which fit neatly with his calling the Academy Awards a “local awards show.”
BONG JOON HO REALLY CALLED THE OSCARS A LOCAL AWARDS SHOW AND NEGGED THE ACADEMY INTO GIVING PARASITE ALL THE AWARDS
— jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 10, 2020
So, because we love him so much and he’s our new leader, please enjoy these tweets of everyone just sharing their love and admiration for Bong Joon Ho, the four-time Oscar winner for Parasite.
“It’s literally fucking crazy.” – Bong Joon-ho. A very worthy winner!! #Oscars #Parasite #BongJoonHo #BongHive #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/qgfNhDyIsp
— Luke Stapley/Luke’s Reviews (@LukeStapley1) February 10, 2020
“I’m going to drink until next Oscars” pic.twitter.com/SVV6XPqlr0
— James III, the Pink Ranger. (@James3rdComedy) February 10, 2020
i think we can all agree that bong joon-hopic.twitter.com/hZdl6gwGNM
— joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 10, 2020
BONG HIVE WE FUCKING FEASTIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/nJIjGl1gMX
— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 10, 2020
Bong Joon Ho is doing literally everything I would do if I were ever invited to the Oscars #Oscars #Parasite #BongJoonHo #BongHive pic.twitter.com/BRrirE11zg
— Kat Cho 🦊🇰🇷📚 (@KatCho) February 10, 2020
BONG HIVE WE KEEP WINNING pic.twitter.com/demgB4TVUQ
— oscar isaac’s y/n (@littIew0men) February 10, 2020
#bonghive activate pic.twitter.com/HoIBITuSlR
— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 10, 2020
🍑🍑🍑WE EAT PEACHES TONIGHT BONG HIVE 🍑🍑🍑
— folu (@notfolu) February 10, 2020
MOOD. #BongHive #Oscars #Parasite pic.twitter.com/OyOzZVvrGc
— ARRAY (@ARRAYNow) February 10, 2020
COME ON BONG HIVE COME ON pic.twitter.com/UhBN0iBUh6
— lucy (@heylucymay) February 10, 2020
BONGHIVE RISE THE FUCK UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020
The way he soaks in this moment…holy moly. We need to do this more. We need to pat ourselves on the back more. We need to celebrate ourselves and our own accomplishments more. We work very very hard to accomplish goals, guys. Take a moment. Look at this man. 😍 https://t.co/mHEPd742BI
— Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 10, 2020
BONG BONG BONG BONG
— Big Ben (@big_ben_clock) February 10, 2020
Bong Joon-ho just wants a drink but he keeps getting handed trophies
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 10, 2020
Here are some other stories we saw today:
- So … I guess the dinosaurs are coming to reap death … (via Edmonton Journal)
- Maybe we should revisit some of those characters we used to love and examine how they’re not great. (via Buzzfeed)
-
If you’re not having FUN on Twitter… You’re missing the point. 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/pQLB71g6VH
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 10, 2020
- Joaquin Phoenix’s heart was in the right place but YIKES, that speech. (via Vice)
-
View this post on Instagram
Well. Last week was a perfect clusterfuck. It was completely overwhelming. The sequence of events was insane, a misunderstanding was left uncorrected for too long, and misinformation spread too far, too fast, then my timing was bad, and in a moment of distress and pain, personal things were blurted out because when you have a secret for decades and you’re traumatized, it always feels like it might just fucking burst out of you at any given moment, even the most inappropriate and unfortunate ones. I thankfully chose the *most* inappropriate and unfortunate time, maybe ever, for mine. 👌🏽 So now you don’t have to feel embarrassed about yours. I PEAKED FOR ALL OF US! 👊🏽 But timing aside. Better out than in, and thank you for the thousands of messages of kindness and deeply personal letters from strangers and people I know, coming out to me privately. I don’t take it lightly and am happy for you that you felt ready to tell even one person. Do it whenever you feel the time is right, as long as you think you’ll be safe. Don’t feel bad for hiding it for as long as you need, and move at your own pace. But feel no shame about getting it off your chest and know you aren’t alone. There is a huge community of people who understand you, respect you and stand with you. On we go, hoping this week will be calmer than the last, and sending everyone the most love. Jam 🌈
