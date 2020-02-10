Things We Saw Today: It’s Just a Collection of Us All Being in Love With Bong Joon Ho

There comes a time in all our lives when we watch our first Bong Joon Ho movie and realize that he f**king rules. For me, it was my journey into Snowpiercer for the first time and truly losing all sense of self and questioning everything about society. Mainly how babies are the best.

But last night, the Bong Hive, as we all collectively call ourselves now, “ate well.” Meaning Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars, and watching as he collectively just kept wanting to go to the bar had me screaming at my television. It also was part of his whole vibe of the night, which fit neatly with his calling the Academy Awards a “local awards show.”

BONG JOON HO REALLY CALLED THE OSCARS A LOCAL AWARDS SHOW AND NEGGED THE ACADEMY INTO GIVING PARASITE ALL THE AWARDS — jonny sun (@jonnysun) February 10, 2020

So, because we love him so much and he’s our new leader, please enjoy these tweets of everyone just sharing their love and admiration for Bong Joon Ho, the four-time Oscar winner for Parasite.

“I’m going to drink until next Oscars” pic.twitter.com/SVV6XPqlr0 — James III, the Pink Ranger. (@James3rdComedy) February 10, 2020

i think we can all agree that bong joon-hopic.twitter.com/hZdl6gwGNM — joshua rush (@JoshuaRush) February 10, 2020

BONG HIVE WE FUCKING FEASTIN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/nJIjGl1gMX — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon Ho is doing literally everything I would do if I were ever invited to the Oscars #Oscars #Parasite #BongJoonHo #BongHive pic.twitter.com/BRrirE11zg — Kat Cho 🦊🇰🇷📚 (@KatCho) February 10, 2020

BONG HIVE WE KEEP WINNING pic.twitter.com/demgB4TVUQ — oscar isaac’s y/n (@littIew0men) February 10, 2020

🍑🍑🍑WE EAT PEACHES TONIGHT BONG HIVE 🍑🍑🍑 — folu (@notfolu) February 10, 2020

COME ON BONG HIVE COME ON pic.twitter.com/UhBN0iBUh6 — lucy (@heylucymay) February 10, 2020

BONGHIVE RISE THE FUCK UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

The way he soaks in this moment…holy moly. We need to do this more. We need to pat ourselves on the back more. We need to celebrate ourselves and our own accomplishments more. We work very very hard to accomplish goals, guys. Take a moment. Look at this man. 😍 https://t.co/mHEPd742BI — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 10, 2020

BONG BONG BONG BONG — Big Ben (@big_ben_clock) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho just wants a drink but he keeps getting handed trophies — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) February 10, 2020

