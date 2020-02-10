comScore

Things We Saw Today: It’s Just a Collection of Us All Being in Love With Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho did so well at this local awards show!

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 10th, 2020, 6:00 pm
Bong Joon-Ho and all his Oscar babies

There comes a time in all our lives when we watch our first Bong Joon Ho movie and realize that he f**king rules. For me, it was my journey into Snowpiercer for the first time and truly losing all sense of self and questioning everything about society. Mainly how babies are the best.

But last night, the Bong Hive, as we all collectively call ourselves now, “ate well.” Meaning Bong Joon Ho took home four Oscars, and watching as he collectively just kept wanting to go to the bar had me screaming at my television. It also was part of his whole vibe of the night, which fit neatly with his calling the Academy Awards a “local awards show.”

So, because we love him so much and he’s our new leader, please enjoy these tweets of everyone just sharing their love and admiration for Bong Joon Ho, the four-time Oscar winner for Parasite.

