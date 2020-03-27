Bob Dylan Released a 17-Minute Song About the Kennedy Assassination for … Me Personally, I Guess?

At midnight last night, Bob Dylan’s official Twitter account released a new original song from the artist. The song in question? A nearly 17-minute song about the Kennedy assassination. Some write King Lear while stuck inside (looking at you, Billy Shakes), some watch the entirety of Tiger King in one afternoon (look in a mirror), and some dedicate an entire song to the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22rd, 1963.

Some might ask why Bob Dylan decided to release a new song while we’re all social distancing and make it about John F. Kennedy, but those asking should not do so. Just embrace the eccentric nature of the career of Robert Zimmerman.

One of my favorite movies, one that pinpoints just how out there Dylan’s entire career is, is I’m Not There. With multiple actors playing different aspects of Bob Dylan’s career, the movie shows the iconic Dylan/The Beatles era of his career (played by Cate Blanchett) and goes into his acting career (Heath Ledger) and to his religious phase (Christian Bale). His religious phase provided me with my favorite song, “Pressing On,” so I can’t be too mad about it.

All this is just to say that Bob Dylan has never been known for just one thing. So the fact that he decided to take the quarantine to write and release a song about Kennedy’s death? Truly the most Bob Dylan of movies.

this morning my whole neighbourhood gathered on our balconies to sing “murder most foul,” bob dylan’s new 17-minute song about the kennedy assassination. — john (@johnsemley3000) March 27, 2020

bob dylan after two weeks of staying at home: pic.twitter.com/gUamKNUekE — Daniel Peters (@humswhilepeeing) March 27, 2020

If you had Bob Dylan releasing a graphic 17-minute track about the Kennedy assassination tonight in the office pool, congratulations you win two trillion dollars. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 27, 2020

that new bob dylan song is not gonna go up in the club — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2020

Bob Dylan releasing his first song in eight years and that song being 17 minutes long is probably the most Bob Dylan thing ever. — ʙᴇɴɪɢᴍᴀ, ᴛʜᴇ ꜱᴄʀɪᴠᴇɴᴇʀ (@benigma2017) March 27, 2020

Washing my hands to the new Bob Dylan song.

That should do it. — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) March 27, 2020

Billy Joel: JFK, blown away, what else do I have to say?

Bob Dylan: well here’s 17 more minutes — Steven Perlberg (@perlberg) March 27, 2020

Bob Dylan fans: I wonder what kind of song Bob will write about the current state of the world Bob Dylan: releases 17 minute song about the JFK assassination pic.twitter.com/NmovznHdl9 — matthew ⓥ (@_ColdIronsBound) March 27, 2020

Bob Dylan really knows things — blobtower (@blobtower) March 27, 2020

Bob Dylan drops a surprise 17-minute song about JFK’s assassination. 2020 is a giant Mad Libs game. https://t.co/d59ONTg2kF — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 27, 2020

Bob Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul” marks the first time I have ever voluntarily listened to a 17 minute long song two times in a row. Whole thing is just one long lyrical flex…”yeah, I can still do this better than you” — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) March 27, 2020

If bob dylan can win a nobel prize why not him pic.twitter.com/xIXpn8HwaK — Girl Talk with Richard Kind (@ShelleyBFarmer) March 26, 2020

well, now at least some portion of my quarantine has been spent hearing Bob Dylan sing:

wolfman, oh wolfman, howl

rub-a-dub-dub, it’s a murder most foul — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 27, 2020

Bob Dylan biting off the Misfits. Love to see it. https://t.co/bBmEqnhT2X — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) March 27, 2020

this is not a flex i would just like to point out that my three biggest tweets being about oscar isaac, bob dylan and hozier is SO on brand pic.twitter.com/KL1tQrgGMc — ! (@llevvyn) March 26, 2020

Take a break, stop and reflect, and listen to all 16 minutes and 54 seconds of Bob Dylan’s “Murder Most Foul” in the middle of your quarantine. What else do you have to do?

(image: STEPHEN MATUREN/AFP via Getty Images)

