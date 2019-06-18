comScore Boaty McBoatface Delivered the Message of Our Doom. What? | The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue

We’re All Trying to Deal With Boaty McBoatface Delivering the News of Our Doom

by | 4:41 pm, June 18th, 2019

Boaty McBoatface posing

It’s our own fault that a submarine named Boaty McBoatface is telling us that we’re all going to die, but what can you do? Yep, on its maiden voyage, the internet-named vessel did some alarming climate change science and brought us the results.

So here I sit, laughing at tweets of this little boat that could, and I realize that, with my laughter, I am becoming part of the problem. The problem, you ask? Well, the problem is that we’re all laughing at the name of a boat and ignoring the fact that said boat is telling us that we’re destroying our planet.

But, you know, his name is Boaty McBoatface, so we can’t possibly not laugh at him!

Anyway, we’re all going to die, and when we all exist in the black abyss that awaits us, we can look fondly at the bright yellow beacon that is Boaty McBoatface and know that he tried to warn us. He tried to get us to clean up our planet and take everything seriously, but instead, we all sat on Twitter and laughed at other human beings who named a boat Boaty McBoatface, and then said boat was destroyed with the rest of the planet because none of us are taking climate change seriously.

So laugh all you want, but we’re the ones who are going to have to look at our maker and shrug because Boaty McBoatface brought the message of the end of days.

(image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
,
Rachel Leishman

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and to cry in the shower over songs from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime
  5. Gossip Cop